"I feel Karun Nair is stuck somewhere" - Former cricketer on India's playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former cricketer Suresh Raina has backed Sai Sudharsan to replace Karun Nair in the Team India playing XI for the upcoming fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The Shubman Gill-led Indian team are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series.

Making a comeback into the Test team after an eight-year gap, Karun was slotted at No. 6 in India's batting order, with debutant Sudharsan given the No. 3 spot in the opening Test. However, Sudharsan was dropped after registering scores of 0 and 30.

Karun, who finished with scores of 0 and 20, was promoted to the No. 3 spot for the subsequent two Tests. However, the 33-year-old couldn't capitalize on the multiple opportunities, often throwing away decent starts.

Raina opined that with Karun struggling to convert his starts into big scores, the Indian think tank should give Sudharsan another go. Speaking in an interview with Sports Tak, he said (from 16:49):

"I think India should go with the same team. However, Sai Sudharsan can be an option because he has done really well. You gave Karun Nair a chance, and he played knocks of 30-35. He is playing well, but just give a chance to Sai Sudharsan. You will have another left-handed batter in the side. He plays the sweep and the reverse sweep quite well. I feel Karun Nair is stuck somewhere."

Karun Nair has amassed 131 runs across six innings and has an underwhelming average of 21.83 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"A beautiful 30 is not expected from a No. 3" - Farokh Engineer unimpressed by Karun Nair's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer pointed out that scoring 30-odd runs is a sub-par performance for a No. 3 in Test cricket. Commenting on Karun Nair's disappointing run, he suggested that the veteran batter needed to get big scores under his belt.

The cricketer-turned-expert told TimesofIndia.com:

"Karun Nair has been getting brilliant 20s and 30s. He's (Nair) scored beautiful 30 runs, beautiful cover drives and all that. But a beautiful 30 is not expected from a No. 3. You've got to get a not-so-beautiful 100. You need runs on the board. You need (to score) bigger. The expectation should be much higher."

"We should pick the best XI. I haven't seen much of Sai Sudharsan. You've got to pick the best player for the time being. Who's going to give you maximum? You are playing for your country. Your reputation is at stake. So, I would say, forget the age. If he's good, play him to win this Test match."

It is worth mentioning that ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Karun played for India A in the two unofficial Tests against England Lions. He excelled for his team, scoring 259 runs across three innings.

However, he failed to translate the same form into the Test arena. It remains to be seen if India's team management will persist with him in the must-win fourth Test. The match kicks off at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday, July 23.

