Aakash Chopra agrees with Ravichandran Ashwin's suggestion to start the matches at the upcoming World Cup slightly earlier than usual but believes it is unlikely to happen.

Ashwin recently asked for the matches to start early to negate the advantage to the chasing side in the latter part of their innings. Rohit Sharma and Paras Mhambrey have also favored the call but added that the decision is not in their hands.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Ashwin made a prudent demand, elaborating:

"Principally, in theory, it makes a lot of sense. If Ashwin talks, there will be sense. I don't think he would be saying anything without consideration. If he has said it, it carries weight, and it is a fact that dew comes later."

Chopra highlighted that the conditions favor the team batting second even if there isn't considerable dew, explaining:

"Even if the dew doesn't come, assuming you have sprayed a lot, a slight film is formed, the ball becomes a little damp and the pitch becomes favorable for batting and it becomes slightly skewed in favor of the team that's batting second."

India is a highly skilled side and let's think hard and give their skill a chance. #INDvsNZ The towels may not be out, dew may not seem like a big factor from a distance, but the late night moisture changes the surface by atleast 50/60 %.India is a highly skilled side and let's think hard and give their skill a chance. #earlystart

India reduced New Zealand to 131/6 in the 29th over in their pursuit of a 350-run target in the first ODI in Hyderabad. Although there wasn't much dew, the conditions became favorable for batting in the second half of the Kiwi innings, with Michael Bracewell (140 off 78) and Mitchell Santner's (57 off 45) blistering knocks almost taking them to an unlikely win.

"The ODI TRPs do not skyrocket" - Aakash Chopra feels broadcasters will have a huge say in the decision

Toss could become a crucial factor in the World Cup. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra feels the waning interest in ODIs might make the upcoming World Cup a tough deal for the broadcasters, saying:

"He (Ashwin) said this and Rohit Sharma was in total agreement but everyone said that it is not in their hands. Why is it not in their hands? This is going to be a difficult World Cup in any case from the broadcaster's point of view because the ODI TRPs do not skyrocket."

The former Indian opener pointed out that a 1:30 PM start might still allow viewers to watch premier players like Virat Kohli in action towards the latter part of the game, observing:

"The weekday games, in particular - a sizeable match gets over when the kids are in school and the adults are mostly in the office. The only thing that you bank on is that if the match starts at 1:30, people might tune in around 7:00 as they want to watch Kohli play."

He added that an 11:30 AM start would even deny the broadcasters that luxury, stating:

"If the match starts at 11:30, the match will be over by the time people reach home. I don't think that's going to fly with the broadcasters. Broadcasters will say they will have a huge loss."

Chopra concluded by highlighting that the broadcasters will have an opinion and the ICC will have to pay heed. He added that while he agrees with the players, an early start is unlikely to get a green signal.

