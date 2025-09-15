"I feel he will go back as the highest wicket-taker" - Virender Sehwag lauds Indian star's spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former India player Virender Sehwag has lauded Kuldeep Yadav for bowling a potent spell in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. He opined that the left-arm wrist-spinner would end the ongoing edition of the continental tournament as the highest wicket-taker.

Kuldeep registered figures of 3/18 in four overs as India restricted Pakistan to 127/9 in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Suryakumar Yadav and company then achieved the target with seven wickets and 25 deliveries to spare to register their second win of the tournament.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Sehwag praised Kuldeep for deceiving the batters with his skills and predicted that the spinner would be the most successful bowler in the Asia Cup 2025.

"I feel he will go back as the highest wicket-taker from this Asia Cup. He deceives the batters with his skill. The batter thinks the ball would come in, but it goes away after pitching. When he thinks it would go away, it pitches and comes in," he said.

The former India opener particularly appreciated Kuldeep for the way he dismissed Mohammad Nawaz and Sahibzada Farhan.

"He got the left-hander lbw, and when he got the right-hander Farhan out while trying to hit straight, it was an away-going delivery. He got a top edge, and the ball went straight up in the air. I feel the more Kuldeep Yadav is playing, the better bowler he is becoming," Sehwag observed.

Kuldeep Yadav trapped Mohammad Nawaz lbw with a googly for a golden duck. He had Sahibzada Farhan caught by Hardik Pandya at long-on for a 44-ball 40.

"It's said that spinners are like wine" - Ajay Jadeja on Kuldeep Yadav's performance in Asia Cup 2025

Kuldeep Yadav (right) has won back-to-back Player of the Match awards in the Asia Cup 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India captain Ajay Jadeja praised Kuldeep Yadav's performances in the Asia Cup 2025, highlighting that he is aging brilliantly like wine.

"It's said that spinners are like wine. The older they get, the better they become. They get more experienced and the passion reduces. Fast bowlers need passion always, but a spinner's job is this only," he said.

The former India all-rounder added that Kuldeep's graph is on the rise currently.

"He deceives you in the air. As his age increases, obviously he will get better at reading the batter. A spinner always keeps getting better. The last two years are a different thing. However, till then, the graph always goes up, and his graph is going up at the moment," Jadeja observed.

Apart from Mohammad Nawaz and Sahibzada Farhan's dismissals, Kuldeep Yadav had Hasan Nawaz (5 off 7) caught by Axar Patel after he top-edged a slog sweep. The 30-year-old had registered figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs in India's Asia Cup 2025 opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the same venue four days earlier.

