"I felt I wasn't doing much wrong in the first three games" - Shubman Gill after IND vs WI 4th T20I

Star Indian opener Shubman Gill was finally able to get back among the runs as he smashed a match-winning 77 in the fourth T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 12.

Gill added a staggering 165 runs for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal, equalling the record for the highest opening partnership for India in T20Is. After scores of just 3,7, and 6 in the first three T20Is, there seemed to be a bit of pressure building on Gill's place in the T20I side.

However, speaking to Arshdeep Singh in a video posted by BCCI, Shubman Gill explained his mindset during the rough patch. He said:

"When runs are hard to come by, you just need to focus on the basics and identify whether you have made any mistakes. I felt I wasn't doing much wrong in the first three games. Just that sometimes it happens that a good shot goes straight into the hands of the fielder."

Gill added:

"You can't think too much because such things happen when you try and keep on scoring all the time. Just remember what template worked for you."

Needed to capitalize on my start: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill accepted that his scores were just not good enough in the first three T20Is and wanted to make the start that he got in the fourth game count. He took a few deliveries to get set, and perhaps Yashasvi Jaiswal's all-out attack helped Gill afford that time to get his eye in.

However, once he was set, runs began to be plundered from both ends. On this, Gill stated:

"I hadn't even crossed the score of 10 in the first three games. The wicket was good so I had it in my mind that I need to capitalize on my start and break the back of the chase. Once we had a good powerplay, we knew that if we bat well for 4-5 more over, the match will end then and there itself."

He also shed light on his love for shopping and art, adding:

"I love watching art because wherever you go, there's a history attached to it. If you come to America and don't go shopping then what did you actually do (laughs)."

Gill and Jaiswal will once again be key at the top for India in the series decider on Sunday, especially given the fact that they don't bat deep if they go with the same XI.