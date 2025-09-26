"I find a bit surprising" - Former RCB seamer's huge take on Karun Nair after squad announcement for IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron failed to understand Karun Nair's exclusion from the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup clash against Vidarbha. The veteran batter was part of the Akshay Wadkar-led side that clinched the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 title, but switched bases to Karnataka during the off-season.

Karun Nair failed to hold onto his position in the Indian Test team after the England tour, and was replaced by Devdutt Padikkal for the upcoming home series against the West Indies. The majority of the players who were not named in the red-ball side, including the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Akash Deep, found a place in the Rest of India squad, but not Nair.

The right-handed batter had a prolific 2024-25 domestic season, and continues to be among the run while playing in the Dr. K Thimmappiah memorial tournament as part of the KSCA Secretary's XI. He scored a sublime hundred during a fourth innings run chase in a six-wicket win over Goa.

Varun Aaron opined that the selectors made the right call by drafting Devdutt Padikkal into the squad, but was surprised by Karun Nair's absence in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup.

"I think the stage was set for that change to happen ever since they announced the India 'A' team. It was known that if you are going to play this series, you are going to get a few games to warm up against Australia 'A'. Karun Nair did not feature in that team, he does not even feature for Rest of India, which I find a bit surprising because if somebody has scored that prolifically in the domestic circuit, should get a place in the Rest of India squad. The messaging is clear, they are looking at the future, they are looking at youngsters and looking to groom somebody like Padikkal," Aaron said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"Padikkal has done the right things. He got a game against England last year, he got a fifty there, did not get too many chances after that. Karun Nair did get four Tests, and when you are making a come back of that magnitude, I'm sure the management expected a few more runs from him," he added.

The 2025 Irani Cup is scheduled to begin on October 1 in Nagpur, one day prior to the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

"I just hope there is clear communication" - Varun Aaron on Abhimanyu Easwaran's exclusion from India squad

Another domestic veteran, alongside Karun Nair, found himself out of the Test squad for the West Indies Tests. Opening batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, after spending the entire Australia and England tour on the sidelines, has to return to the domestic circuit to make a statement.

Varun Aaron stated that Easwaran is better off playing domestic cricket rather than warming the bench since India already have an established top-order.

"I just hope there is clear communication, because if I was in Ajit Agarkar's shoes, I would want him to be the backup opener. If you have picked a 15-man squad, there is no point in benching him, he would rather get ready for the Ranji season and pile on more runs," the former bowler said.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the first Test between India and the West Indies. The upcoming series marks Shubman Gill's first Test captaincy assignment on home soil.

