"I should get chance at India A tour, Duleep Trophy" - Saurashtra's Dharmendrasinh Jadeja after Ranji Trophy title win [Exclusive]

To understand the success of Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, one needs to look at how things often turn out in real life for many people.

You had not planned to visit a certain place but eventually ended up there just because your bosom buddy pulled you out from your sleeping couch. You weren't ready for a professional course but inadvertently got into it without any clue regarding what your future would be like.

Well then, the story of Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is not very dissimilar. He never played junior-level cricket. Then, he played at the age of 22 for the state age-group team for a couple of matches but had no hopes of moving ahead. Yet, he now stands as the Ranji Trophy champion, having played a key role in his team's success.

An injury to local player JP Pati opened the doors for a young Dharmendrasinh into the Saurashtra U23 team for the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (U23). He ended up bagging 48 wickets in the 2012-13 edition of the tournament, including the best figures of 7/13 against Goa U23.

The extraordinary numbers earned Dharmendrasinh Jadeja his first Ranji Trophy game for the senior Saurashtra side, against Madhya Pradesh in December 2012.

The presence of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and off-break bowler Kamlesh Makvana meant Dharmendrasinh Jadeja had limited opportunities in Saurashtra's playing XI. It was only after the 2017-18 Ranji season that he secured his position in the red-ball team and has not looked back since.

The left-arm spinner has snared 187 wickets at an average of 28.29 in the last five seasons. Barring 2019-20, Dharmendrasinh has been the leading wicket-taker in each of the seasons in this period.

He accounted for 43 wickets in 10 matches at 29.60 in Saurashtra's recent title-winning campaign in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was the architect for Saurashtra in scripting their historic maiden win over the 41-time champions Mumbai in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy and that too in their own backyard.

The 32-year-old scored 90 runs in the second innings while batting at No. 8 to give his side a massive lead of 279 runs. He returned with six wickets in the match as Mumbai were bundled out for 230 and 231 in their first and second innings, respectively, and eventually lost by 48 runs.

Dharmendrasinh was named Player of the Match in this most important victory for the eventual champions.

Despite picking up 15 wickets in 10 games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the all-rounder is keen to get more chances in other red-ball tournaments. For instance, he would like to feature on India A tours, Duleep Trophy, and Irani Cup.

In an exclusive interview to Sportskeeda, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, from his residence in Rajkot, spoke on various aspects of his career. This includes playing under Jaydev Unadkat, learnings from Ravindra Jadeja and Anil Kumble, the desire to score a maiden century, the need for elevation in other major red-ball tournaments, and much more.

Excerpts from Dharmendrasinh Jadeja's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q: How do you feel about being part of this team given that Saurashtra won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy this year?

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: For the last five years, the way we have been playing cricket under Jaydev (Unadkat) has just been enjoyable. He makes sure to get the results from the players and strengthen the team's bonding. There is complete freedom in terms of field placements and the batting position you want under him.

All the players working with him over the last five years have been enjoying their game. Personally, in the last three years, we have won Ranji twice and once in Vijay Hazare, I am very much delighted to play with this team.

Q: There was a huge crowd to receive you guys at the Rajkot airport. What was it like to be in that moment?

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: This was something that happened for the first time. We played the match away and won on their (Bengal - the Ranji Trophy finalists) home ground.

It was a moment to enjoy the way we were welcomed back at home. Last time when we won (in 2020), there was the COVID-19 situation and naturally, we couldn't be involved in any kind of celebrations. So there was a great amount of joy in winning this year.

Q: In the past five seasons, you've been the leading wicket-taker for Saurashtra in each season, except 2019-20. How do you maintain your consistency?

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: I have been playing cricket for 10 years. If you see, me and Jaydev have enough load. Players like Chetan Sakariya and Parth Bhut have been playing for the last three to four years. The practice and the matches we have played along with the experience has benefited me a lot.

Jaydev keeps telling me to keep bowling and tell him in case I am tired. It really pushes me and allows me to bowl with freedom and also, I don't feel exhausted.

Q: Your coach Niraj Odedra said that the bowlers are given space to bat in the net sessions. What's your take on this?

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: I think in domestic cricket, the batting line-up till No. 11 is only of the Saurashtra cricket team. Everyone is capable of batting, including Chetan (Sakariya). Whenever he gets the chance, he contributes sufficiently. Sometimes, he goes as a nightwatchman as well.

Others play like all-rounders. Whenever we get opportunities, we make sure to contribute. Neeraj bhai is right. He tells us to bowl less and give more time to batting during a net session. This is something that helps the team when needed in the match. We have a batting line-up till No. 11 to play.

Q: You scored 90 runs against Mumbai in the second innings while picking six wickets with the ball. It was Saurashtra's first win against Mumbai in the history of the Ranji Trophy and you were adjudged as Player of the match?

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: It was a turning point for us to perform against Mumbai. We didn't know what would happen further but we set ourselves up for each session and the innings eventually progressed. Because of everyone's support, we set a great target and won the match.

Q: Is there a desire in you to score a century in first-class cricket?

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: I scored 90 runs against Mumbai this season, which was my highest score. My first goal next season is to somehow get a hundred. I do want a promotion in the batting order but it's so long that it's difficult for me to bat above No. 8 or 9. Earlier, they used to send me as a nightwatchman but now, as I bat well, they try to protect my wicket and send Chetan as a nightwatchman.

Q: Is there any sort of pressure on you in terms of performance because of your surname?

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: No, nothing like that. Everyone has a goal every year and I have also set my own goals. I had the target to claim 40-45 wickets this year and I am very happy to achieve that.

Q: You bowled a long spell with Ravindra Jadeja when he came to lead the side against Tamil Nadu. What was your experience of bowling alongside him?

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: In the last five years, we might have played six matches together. When he sees me bowling, he will only tell me that I should bowl with a bit more pace. If I don't use my pace properly then, it will be difficult for me to get wickets.

When I come to bowl, he keeps telling me to do this and that. He asks me what kind of field placements I want. I have enjoyed playing with him so far.

Q: Your skipper Jaydev Unadkat, during the Ranji Trophy final, took his 300th wicket for Saurashtra. You are not far away from achieving that record (289 wickets).

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: I can be equal with him as he has over 300 wickets in 78 matches and I have 289 in 68 matches. I usually start my season with a normal approach and it's nothing like him completing 300 wickets, so I should rush there quickly. We will only go further and see that but I believe I deserve that achievement.

Q: What are your plans in terms of further goals?

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: The way I have performed in the last five years, I believe I should play for India A tours or bigger tournaments but I haven't got that opportunity so far. I feel like I am close to 300 (first-class) wickets but have yet to pick one at higher levels.

I am not thinking much about the IPL but I feel that based on my red-ball performance in the last few years, I should get a chance at higher levels like India A tour, Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup, and Board President XI. In white-ball cricket, they look more at your batting performance and I don't have such numbers in death overs.

Q: Any source of inspiration or mentor whom you look up to when you are down?

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: At the moment, I am following Ravindra since he is the No.1 all-rounder in the team. Looking at the way he bats and fields, I feel like I want to play a similar role, like him, for better game sense. I talk to my father. You can call him my mentor. He is the one who supports me in every possible way.

Q: How did your net bowler role with Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 help you grow as a player?

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: I got to learn a lot there and Anil (Kumble) bhai shared his experience with me. Anil bhai was a great bowler for India and his records speak for him. He is also a great human being. Spending two months with him helped me a lot, like I understood my weakness while having talks with him.

With the red ball, I used to bowl at 80-81 kph. He told me about my hand position in my bowling action and then when I returned back, I worked on those things in the domestic season. Now, I can bowl at 91-92 kph. Earlier, the batters used to easily target me but now they are finding it difficult against my bowling.

