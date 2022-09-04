"I didn't get any clear reason why they wanted to move on, I was one of the fittest guys in the team" - Aditya Tare on his communication with Mumbai selectors

Over the years, Aditya Tare has been an important cog in Mumbai's wheel and is also the last captain to win a Ranji Trophy for the domestic giants. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match after his maiden List A hundred helped Mumbai win the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mumbai made it to the final of the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy and had a very young batting line-up under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw. Aditya Tare brought in the experience that the team perhaps needed in the first four games, scoring 160 runs.

A finger injury ruled the 34-year-old out of the semifinals, and Hardik Tamore was named as his replacement. While Aditya Tare was looking forward to the new season, the Mumbai selectors had an honest conversation with him, informing him that the team was looking to groom the youngsters going forward.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Aditya Tare opened up on the conversation that he had with the selectors. He said:

"I do understand that whatever they decide, it is for the betterment of Mumbai cricket. If they feel there is someone out there who is better than me, then fine I respect their decision. But I had clear communication and I was clear from my end that I wanted to play all three formats."

He added:

"I am one of the fittest guys in the team and I had a good record in white-ball cricket over the past 2-3 years. I didn't get any clear reason as to why they wanted to move on, but it's okay like it's not in my hands."

I had to move on because I want to keep playing: Aditya Tare

As someone who has played for a powerhouse like Mumbai for almost two decades, it was understandably tough for Aditya Tare to come to terms with the fact that he was no longer needed.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper was keen on playing all three formats in domestic cricket and that too consistently. This is what pushed him to make a decision and move on. On this, he stated:

"I got to know from the Mumbai selectors that they won't consider me for white-ball cricket, and that there's no guarantee for red-ball cricket either. I believe I have a few more years of elite cricket left in me across formats.

"So I thought that if the current team management isn't considering playing me, I should look elsewhere to play as a professional. I have enjoyed and loved playing for Mumbai and I have won trophies and achieved some records too. I think I had to move on because I want to keep playing at this level."

Tare also opened up on why he decided to play for Uttarakhand, saying:

"I found out quite late in the season that the selectors weren't looking at me. So I had to move things quickly and I did have a couple of other teams who had offered me a spot. However, Uttarakhand was very keen on having me and that made my decision easier."

Should a stalwart like Aditya Tare have received batter treatment from Mumbai? Let us know in the comments.

