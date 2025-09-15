“I would give him 7/10” - Sanjay Bangar’s massive statement on star bowler after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has rated ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah 7/10 following his performance in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 15. The 52-year-old, however, credited the speedster for completing his quota of four overs. The remarks came even as Bumrah finished with figures of 2/28 against the Men in Green.

Bangar further added that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side should stick to bowling at least two overs from all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the powerplay overs. The cricketer-turned-analyst told ESPNcricinfo’s YouTube channel:

“Jasprit Bumrah bowled his entire quota. I think he conceded 26 runs. He also bagged a wicket, so I would give him 7/10.”

“It’s all about the combination and the way Suryakumar Yadav is using Hardik Pandya. I think he can bowl his two overs in the first six because Surya is bowling three from Jasprit Bumrah,” he said in another video.

The statement came as Pandya bowled only three overs against Pakistan, finishing with figures of 1/34.

“Part of the new template” – Sanjay Bangar backs India openers' fearless approach against Pakistan at Asia Cup 2025

Sanjay Bangar further backed Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill for their fearless approach despite losing their wickets in the first four overs against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 battle. The former Indian player said in the same video:

“India lost openers early, but it’s a part of the new template. It’s helping the team as well because we get an aggressive start. If an impactful innings comes at the top, then the work gets slightly easier for the middle order.”

Notably, World No.1-ranked batter Abhishek Sharma slammed a quickfire 31 runs off 13 balls at a strike rate of 238.46, comprising two sixes and four boundaries. On the other hand, vice-captain Shubman Gill managed 10 runs off seven balls before getting stumped out by Mohammad Haris while trying to be aggressive against Saim Ayub.

Abhishek had also slammed a quickfire 30 off 16 balls against the UAE in the opening game. Gill remained unbeaten on 20 off nine deliveries in the same contest as the Men in Blue thumped the hosts by nine wickets while chasing a modest target of 58.

Team India will next lock horns with Oman in their last Asia Cup 2025 group-stage game in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. They are favorites to complete a hat-trick of wins ahead of Super 4.

Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 scorecard.

