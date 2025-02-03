"I got a message from Anushka"- Bollywood actor reveals getting scammed by an AI video of Virat Kohli & Cristiano Ronaldo [Watch]

Bollywood actor R Madhavan recently shared a story about how Anushka Sharma messaged him when he shared an AI video related to Virat Kohli. Madhavan saw a reel of Cristiano Ronaldo praising Kohli, and he posted it on his Instagram profile.

The Bollywood star did not realise that it was an edited reel and Ronaldo never said those words about Virat Kohli. When Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma watched the reel shared by Madhavan, she immediately reached out to him and informed him that it was fake.

Speaking with Priya Jethani on Zee TV Me, R Madhavan said:

"Yeah. One of the reels that I saw, I saw somebody praising Virat Kohli to high heavens. I think it was Ronaldo, (talking about) how much Kohli bat, how much he scored and how much of a legend he thought he was."

"I proudly forwarded that and put it on Instagram. I got a message from Anushka, 'Bhai, it's a fraud. It's AI. He's not said that'. You know, it was really embarrassing. I am like, 'Ohh!'" he added.

R Madhavan further mentioned that he is always aware of what's happening in the world. However, the perfect AI editing managed to fool him.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Virat Kohli in the AI video?

Host Priya Jethani added a part of the AI clip of Cristiano Ronaldo praising Kohli in the reel she shared on her profile. Here's what the Portuguese football megastar was quoted as saying in the reel:

"I was surprised. I am a big fan of his. Virat is the number one like I am in football."

While that reel was AI-generated, Ronaldo and Kohli have mutual respect for each other in real life. They even shot a commercial once together. Besides, Kohli has mentioned multiple times how Ronaldo's work ethic motivates him.

