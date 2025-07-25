"I hope it was him who took that decision" - Dinesh Karthik's huge statement on Team India star after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik hoped that Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh batting despite a fractured toe on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England was his own call. The southpaw suffered a blow to his right foot on Day 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pant seemed to be in severe pain and was retired hurt after scoring 37 runs off 48 balls. He walked out to bat on Day 2, displaying exemplary grit. He completed his half-century, finishing with a 54-run knock from 75 deliveries.

Karthik emphasized that Pant would have been aware that his injury could have been aggravated had he been hit on the same toe again. Commenting on the stumper's brave decision, the cricketer-turned-commentator told Cricbuzz:

"I hope it was him who took that decision, that he wanted to go out there and play, then it's upon him. He is an adult, he knows the responsibility, and he wanted to give everything. He was aware of what the repercussions could be in case if he did get another ball, and it almost happened, it just took the back pad a little bit."

Apart from Pant, Sai Sudharsan (61 off 151 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 107 balls) hit half-centuries, helping the visitors register a 358-run total in the first innings after they were asked to bat first.

England skipper Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers, bagging his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests. Speedster Jofra Archer supported him by claiming three scalps. The hosts ended Day 2 at 225/2, with openers Ben Duckett (94 off 100 balls) and Zak Crawley (84 off 113 balls) playing crucial knocks.

It is worth mentioning that the Test is a must-win for India as they trail 1-2 in the five-match series. The odds are stacked against India, given that they are yet to win a single Test at the venue.

"I do worry about things like" - Michael Vaughan on Rishabh Pant batting despite injury on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

During the same discussion, former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his concern about Rishabh Pant having to bat with a fractured toe. He noted that with there being no injury substitution in Test cricket, guys like Pant have to play despite a serious injury.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"No, because it's Rishabh. But I do worry about things like that because of the situation that we have in Test cricket, where we don't allow subs for someone who has broken a foot. And these players, Ben Stokes would be the same, they are walking out for their country because they are making sure their country are getting everything they possibly can."

Vaugahan suggested that the English crowd will remember Pant for a long time after his valiant effort.

"This crowd love him, and he will be remembered for a long time for whatever reasons because he is skilful and flamboyant, but he will be remembered in the UK for strolling out limping at Old Trafford, for that kind of heart that he has shown," he added.

Pant has been among India's top batting performers on the tour. The swashbuckling batter is currently the second-highest run-scorer, amassing 479 runs across seven innings.

