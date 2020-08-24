Former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar is hopeful that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be able to score at least one triple hundred in Test cricket before he hangs up his boots. Virat Kohli has broken many records in his career but Agarkar hopes that the Indian skipper would be able to add one more feather to his cap.

Virat Kohli has scored six double hundreds in Tests so far and has the highest score of 254* against South Africa. Agarkar surely believes that Kohli has the fitness required to play a marathon innings and become the third Indian to score a triple hundred after Virender Sehwag and Karun Nair.

"I hope Virat Kohli gets a triple hundred in Test cricket before he finishes his career. We have had three so far from Indians, two from Virender Sehwag and one from Karun Nair. But for all the achievements that Virat Kohli has had and clearly he has enough energy to go and get that triple hundred," Ajit Agarkar said on Star Sports Cricket Connected

"I hope he does that before he ends his career. But look there are going to be a few records that are going to be broken before he finishes," he further added

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen in the world, if not the best: Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar believes that Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen in the world for his incredible consistency across all three formats. Kohli made his international debut back in 2008, and has come a long way since.

"You said 12 years, it feels like 20 years that he has been playing. It is incredible how he has progressed from when he came into the team to where he is at this point. And rightly so he is one of the best batsmen in the world if not the best," Agarkar said.

Virat Kohli will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition of the IPL. The mega tournament will be played from September 19 in the UAE and will be hosted by three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.