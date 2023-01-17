"I have no intentions of taking that job" - Waqar Younis trashes reports of becoming Pakistan's new bowling coach

Waqar Younis has rejected claims of him becoming the next bowling coach of the Pakistan men's cricket team. The former Pakistan pacer clarified on Twitter that he has neither been approached for the role nor does he have any interest in taking over the position in the near future.

Younis has had four stints as the coach of Pakistan over the last 17 years. His first stint began in 2006, while his latest stint concluded in September 2021. Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait recently worked as a fast-bowling coach for Pakistan, but he has decided against signing another contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As a result, the board needs to hire a new bowling coach soon. Reports in Pakistani media claimed that the PCB have approached Waqar Younis for the position. It was even reported that Younis would be offered a role in the selection committee.

However, the former Pakistan pacer has rejected the claims with the following tweet:

"Lots of speculation around me taking on the bowling coach roll (role) of Pakistan team. Let me be very clear I have not (been) approached and I have no intentions of taking that job."

Waqar Younis has joined the International League T20 commentary team in Dubai

It is clear that Younis does not want to return as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team. The former Pakistan pacer is currently in the United Arab Emirates, where he is working as a commentator in the ongoing International League T20 competition.

(📸: #ILT20 Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has joined the commentary team at the International League T20 in the UAE. Pakistan players are also expected to take part in the league next season.(📸: @ILT20Official Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has joined the commentary team at the International League T20 in the UAE. Pakistan players are also expected to take part in the league next season. (📸: @ILT20Official) #ILT20 https://t.co/Yz3MiXw8Cy

Apart from the Pakistan men's team, Younis has worked as a coach in franchise leagues as well, but he has majorly worked as a cricket expert and commentator of late. In the recently concluded home season of the Pakistan men's team, Younis was one of the experts on the panel of the host broadcasters.

