"I am not involved with Pakistan team or Pakistan Cricket Board"- Wasim Akram

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has denied rumours that he influences decisions taken during Pakistan Cricket team's selection meetings. Akram made it clear that he has no time to push for certain players' selection.

Pakistan's selection committee and chief selector Mohammad Wasim have copped criticism from various quarters for not allowing skipper Babar Azam to build his own team. Wasim Akram has now come out and dispelled rumours that he has an influence on Pakistan's selection committee,

"Do you think I have so much time that I will call and tell Mohammad Wasim to pick certain players? I don’t have time, man. I am not involved with Pakistan team or Pakistan Cricket Board, so I have nothing to do with it. If I have so much influence, well done to me then," the former left-arm fast bowler said.

Wasim Akram also backed head selector Mohammad Wasim even though the latter has received criticism from former players like Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar.

"Mohammad Wasim is the right man for the job. He has been coaching for the past three or four years, and he is aware of everything going on in domestic cricket. There can be a difference of opinion between Captain and chief selector, but that is normal and healthy,” Akram added.

Agreement and disagreement are natural processes: Babar Azam

Babar Azam

Babar Azam recently denied rumours of a significant rift between him and the selection committee. However, he did indicate that they were not on the same page.

The Pakistan skipper, though, made it clear that it is natural to have agreement and disagreement and added that such debates shouldn't be played out in front of the media.

"If these things remain in the meeting room, that should be good; when there are debates, they are good for the team. Agreement and disagreement are natural processes it happens when we talk. But we have to keep it in the room. This isn't my team; it's our team," Babar Azam said.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa, with the tour starting on April 2. Babar Azam and his team will then lock horns with Zimbabwe in two Tests and three T20Is.

📢Pakistan squads for South Africa and Zimbabwe announced📢#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/4uQIpquIYY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 12, 2021