"I just hope he plays every game that India plays from now on" - Ajit Agarkar on Rohit Sharma

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar is hopeful that captain Rohit Sharma will play each and every ODI in the build-up to the World Cup in October later this year. Rohit will be unavailable for the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai due to personal reasons and Hardik Pandya will lead the side.

Many questions were raised about Rohit Sharma's batting after an ordinary performance in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, the star opener has proved in the other two formats of late that he is still good enough to win games for India.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Ajit Agarkar had to say about Rohit Sharma's white-ball numbers:

“His record speaks for itself. You do not need to say anything about Rohit's performance in white-ball cricket. He has taken a slightly different approach at times, trying to be the aggressor at the top of the order.

"Maybe, he changed it a little bit in the last series, giving himself a little more time and got the hundred. I just hope he plays every game that India plays from now on, every one-day, because you want your captain out there to just have a pattern of play."

You do not want your captain to miss any games: Ajit Agarkar on Rohit Sharma

While Ajit Agarkar understands that Rohit Sharma isn't available for the Mumbai ODI due to personal reasons, he hopes that the Indian captain isn't rested for any ODI games going forward in the build-up to the World Cup.

On this, Agarkar stated:

"He is missing the first one due to personal reasons. From thereon, you will not have enough one-days to formulate your plans. You want Rohit out there, as physically demanding as it can be for the captain, you want him not to miss any games. With regards to his batting, I do not think there are any issues.”

It is a huge opportunity for Hardik Pandya to make a good impression in his first-ever ODI as Indian captain on Friday, March 17.

