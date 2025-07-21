"I don't know what Ravi bhai thought before saying this" - Harbhajan Singh's huge statement on Kuldeep Yadav ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh recently pointed out that left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav hasn't had much opportunities in Test cricket despite multiple Team India coaches praising him. He recalled that former head coach Ravi Shastri once called the 30-year-old to be the side's leading overseas spinner.
Harbhajan highlighted that Kuldeep wasn't given a consistent run in red-ball cricket even after the then-head coach's comments. It is worth noting that Shastri's statement came after the crafty spinner bagged a five-wicket haul against Australia in Sydney in 2019.
Recalling Shastri's remarks, here's what Harbhajan said in the latest video of his YouTube channel, 'Harbhajan Turbanator Singh', (from 5:52):
"Ravi Shastri said after Kuldeep took a five-wicket haul in Australia that he is our way forward. But he didn't get a chance after that. I don't know what Ravi bhai thought before saying this, and why he was not played after that. Only he can answer this."
Kuldeep has yet to feature in a single match of India's ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. He was benched for the first three fixtures.
Harbhajan opined that Kuldeep should be at the top of the pecking order in terms of spinners. The cricketer-turned-commentator added (from 6:55):
"Given the current scenario, Kuldeep deserves to be India's first-choice spinner. Ravindra Jadeja is your all-rounder, a batter who can bowl. You need a bowler who can spin the ball both ways. All coaches have said this, but I don't know why they don't play him."
Kuldeep made his Test debut in 2017, but has featured in just 13 matches in his eight-year-long career. Nine out of his 13 Test appearances have come in home conditions.
"If I look at the bigger picture, this team is superhit" - Harbhajan Singh on India's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 series
While India are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, Harbhajan Singh praised Shubman Gill and Co. by hailing the current Indian Test team as "superhit". He reserved high praise on the visiting side's impressive batting performances in the English conditions.
Stating that India have surpassed his expectations on the tour, Harbhajan Singh said in the same video (from 3:39):
"In my opinion, India have played better than what was expected from them. Don't judge them, it is a young team and Shubman Gill is captaining for the first time.
"If I look at the bigger picture, this team is superhit because of the trailer they have shown. Many big names have come, but no team has scored 500-550 runs in England. We shouldn't compare, but yes, credit to them for the way they have batted," Harbhajan Singh added (from 4:30).
Meanwhile, the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. The contest kicks off on Wednesday, July 23.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news