Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"I learned this especially for the death overs" - Vishnu Solanki on MS Dhoni-inspired helicopter shot

Vishnu Solanki was inspired by MS Dhoni for the helicopter shot
Vishnu Solanki was inspired by MS Dhoni for the helicopter shot
Sachin Sharma
ANALYST
Modified 28 Jan 2021, 17:47 IST
News
Advertisement

Vishnu Solanki has revealed that he worked hard to learn the helicopter shot especially for death overs in T20 cricket. The shot mastered by former India captain MS Dhoni has helped him combat the yorkers bowled by fast bowlers in the death overs of T20 matches.

Vishnu Solanki used the helicopter shot to great effect during Baroda's incredible win over Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy quarter-finals. He scored a stunning 71 off just 46 deliveries to help Baroda reach the semi-finals.

After the game, Vishnu Solanki spoke about the helicopter shot and how he learned it from MS Dhoni.

"Actually, I practiced a lot and worked very hard for the helicopter shot for the T20 format. Whenever I used to get free time after practice, I would practice this shot in the hope that it would help me in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," Solanki told IANS.
"I had learnt this shot especially for the 'death' overs because during the last few overs of the innings, a fast bowler generally tries to bowl yorkers. In the last four-five overs, the bowlers go for the yorkers. That is why I learnt this shot. I had been working hard on this shot for the last three-four months in Baroda. I used to see Mahi bhai," he explained.

Vishnu Solanki has been in good form at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Vishnu Solanki has been in great form in the SMAT
Vishnu Solanki has been in great form in the SMAT

Vishnu Solanki has been in excellent form for Baroda at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The 28-year-old batsman has amassed 206 runs in just six innings at an average of 68.66. He has hit two fifties in the tournament and has a strike rate of 146.09.

Solanki's aggressive approach has paid rich dividends for Baroda so far. They will now face Punjab in the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Published 28 Jan 2021, 17:47 IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Baroda Cricket MS Dhoni Vishnu Solanki
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी