"I learned this especially for the death overs" - Vishnu Solanki on MS Dhoni-inspired helicopter shot

Vishnu Solanki has revealed that he worked hard to learn the helicopter shot especially for death overs in T20 cricket. The shot mastered by former India captain MS Dhoni has helped him combat the yorkers bowled by fast bowlers in the death overs of T20 matches.

Vishnu Solanki used the helicopter shot to great effect during Baroda's incredible win over Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy quarter-finals. He scored a stunning 71 off just 46 deliveries to help Baroda reach the semi-finals.

After the game, Vishnu Solanki spoke about the helicopter shot and how he learned it from MS Dhoni.

"Actually, I practiced a lot and worked very hard for the helicopter shot for the T20 format. Whenever I used to get free time after practice, I would practice this shot in the hope that it would help me in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," Solanki told IANS.

"I had learnt this shot especially for the 'death' overs because during the last few overs of the innings, a fast bowler generally tries to bowl yorkers. In the last four-five overs, the bowlers go for the yorkers. That is why I learnt this shot. I had been working hard on this shot for the last three-four months in Baroda. I used to see Mahi bhai," he explained.

Vishnu Solanki has been in good form at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Vishnu Solanki has been in excellent form for Baroda at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The 28-year-old batsman has amassed 206 runs in just six innings at an average of 68.66. He has hit two fifties in the tournament and has a strike rate of 146.09.

Solanki's aggressive approach has paid rich dividends for Baroda so far. They will now face Punjab in the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.