"I am like an elder brother" - Prithvi Shaw takes first step after heated moment with Musheer Khan ahead of 2025-26 Ranji Trophy: Reports

Maharashtra opener Prithvi Shaw reportedly apologized to Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan during the recently concluded red-ball warm-up match at MCA Stadium in Gahunje. The two were involved in a heated exchange during the game.Shaw played a stunning 181-run knock during Maharashtra's first innings before being dismissed by Musheer. The batter lost his cool following the dismissal and was seen having an intense argument with the 20-year-old.According to a report by the Times of India, Shaw made amends by saying 'sorry' to Musheer later in the game. Sharing details about the incident, a source told the newspaper:&quot;Prithvi realized his mistake and approached Musheer and apologized to him. Prithvi told him that, 'I am like an elder brother to you.' So all is well between the two.&quot;Notably, Prithvi Shaw represented Mumbai for eight years before parting ways with them ahead of the upcoming domestic season. He looked in great touch in the warm-up match for his new team, Maharashtra.Musheer Khan reportedly sledged Prithvi Shaw during the friendly warm-up matchAccording to Cricbuzz, Musheer Khan reportedly sledged Prithvi Shaw by saying, 'Thank you' after dismissing him. The swashbuckling batter seemed visibly upset by it and confronted the youngster.A video surfaced on social media in which Shaw could be seen swiping his bat near Musheer. You can watch the clip below:Meanwhile, Maharashtra won against Mumbai in the warm-up match based on the first innings lead. Maharashtra will open their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign against Kerala at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on October 15.Shaw would aim to get back in the national selectors' reckoning by scoring big runs in the season. His Test career was off to a fantastic start as he played a 134-run knock against West Indies on debut in 2018.However, the talented batter has fallen out of the pecking order in recent years. To make matters worse for him, he even remained unsold at the 2025 Indian Premier League mega auction.