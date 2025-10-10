  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Prithvi Shaw
  • "I am like an elder brother" - Prithvi Shaw takes first step after heated moment with Musheer Khan ahead of 2025-26 Ranji Trophy: Reports

"I am like an elder brother" - Prithvi Shaw takes first step after heated moment with Musheer Khan ahead of 2025-26 Ranji Trophy: Reports

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:13 IST
Australia v India: 1st Test - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Prithvi Shaw will play for Maharashtra in 2025-26 domestic season. (Pic: Getty Images).

Maharashtra opener Prithvi Shaw reportedly apologized to Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan during the recently concluded red-ball warm-up match at MCA Stadium in Gahunje. The two were involved in a heated exchange during the game.

Ad

Shaw played a stunning 181-run knock during Maharashtra's first innings before being dismissed by Musheer. The batter lost his cool following the dismissal and was seen having an intense argument with the 20-year-old.

According to a report by the Times of India, Shaw made amends by saying 'sorry' to Musheer later in the game. Sharing details about the incident, a source told the newspaper:

"Prithvi realized his mistake and approached Musheer and apologized to him. Prithvi told him that, 'I am like an elder brother to you.' So all is well between the two."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Notably, Prithvi Shaw represented Mumbai for eight years before parting ways with them ahead of the upcoming domestic season. He looked in great touch in the warm-up match for his new team, Maharashtra.

Musheer Khan reportedly sledged Prithvi Shaw during the friendly warm-up match

According to Cricbuzz, Musheer Khan reportedly sledged Prithvi Shaw by saying, 'Thank you' after dismissing him. The swashbuckling batter seemed visibly upset by it and confronted the youngster.

Ad

A video surfaced on social media in which Shaw could be seen swiping his bat near Musheer. You can watch the clip below:

Ad

Meanwhile, Maharashtra won against Mumbai in the warm-up match based on the first innings lead. Maharashtra will open their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign against Kerala at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on October 15.

Shaw would aim to get back in the national selectors' reckoning by scoring big runs in the season. His Test career was off to a fantastic start as he played a 134-run knock against West Indies on debut in 2018.

However, the talented batter has fallen out of the pecking order in recent years. To make matters worse for him, he even remained unsold at the 2025 Indian Premier League mega auction.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications