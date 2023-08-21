“I’ll be happy with that team sheet when everyone’s available” - Rohit Sharma has a cheeky reaction on getting full-strength squad for Asia Cup 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma had a cheekily guarded response on being told that he has finally got a full-strength squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Well aware of India’s history of injuries, Rohit quipped that he will be happy when he seems the team sheet on the match day with all players available.

The Men in Blue have battled multiple injury woes over the last year. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his international comeback after 11 months in the ongoing Ireland T20I series. In more good news, batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were picked in the Asia Cup 2023 squad after completing their rehabilitation from respective injuries.

At a press conference on Monday, August 21, Rohit was asked for his views on finally getting a full-strength squad. He quipped:

“I’ll be happy on the day of the game, with that team sheet when everyone’s available. I’ll be happy then.”

Expand Tweet

Elaborating on Team India’s injury woes, he added:

“Injuries are a part and parcel [of the game]. Injuries are not just happening in India, they are happening everywhere around the world. If you look at England, Australia, injuries are happening. But, what we try and do is do the best that we can - get in some of the other boys to come in and fit into the job.”

The 36-year-old further stated that the think tank is not focusing too much on the injury part since they want to look at the positives.

“When you have injuries, you can’t really do too much. You can hope for the best that the guys who are injured can come back quicker. Now that they are back, hopefully they stay on for a longer period of time. Again, I don’t want to talk too much about it. We want to look at the positive side of it now and go ahead with that,” the opening batter asserted.

Intriguingly, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that Rahul picked up another niggle, which is not related to his original injury.

“He can create that long batting depth” - Rohit Sharma on Axar Patel’s selection

Ahead of selection day, there were reports doing the rounds that Ravichandran Ashwin or Washington Sundar could have an outside chance of making the Asia Cup squad. Eventually, India stuck to Axar Patel, while leaving out leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as well. Speaking about the all-rounder’s value to the team, Rohit explained:

“We had a deep discussion about an off-spinner and about a leg-spinner as well. Where the things boil down to is that batting option at No. 8 and 9. Axar had a good run in this year, batted well in white ball cricket. Didn’t get much opportunity in red-ball, but he played really well in white ball especially IPL.

“With him being there, it allows us an option of having a left-hander and somebody whom we want to use up the order - can go and play the spinners. He can do that for us and create that long batting depth,” Rohit concluded.

Expand Tweet

Axar has featured in 52 one-day matches, claiming 58 wickets. With the bat, he has two half-centuries to his credit.