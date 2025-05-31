"I'll never be 'Mr-I-Apologise-Too-Much'" - Kagiso Rabada reacts to serving one-month ban for recreational drug use

Seasoned South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has asserted that he is ready to move on having served a one-month ban for testing positive for recreational drug use during this year's SA20. He stated that while he will never condone the action, he would also not be 'Mr-I-Apologise-Too-Much'.

Ad

The Proteas pacer, who represented Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025, was sent back home after playing just two matches for the franchise in the T20 league. It was initially reported that he was sent back home due to personal reasons. Later, though, an official statement was released, which confirmed that Rabada had been banned for one month after testing positive for recreational drug use.

Rabada rejoined the GT franchise after serving his one-match ban. He played two games for Gujarat, going wicketless in both. Speaking to the media on Saturday, May 31 before leaving for London for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Rabada opened up on his drug ban and commented (as quoted by Rediff):

Ad

Trending

"I'm just glad to be playing again. The process was handled really well ... I think, as a player, and a man, people will have their different opinions. I can live with that. There are some people who would have been disappointed and to those people I'm deeply sorry ... The people closest to me are the ones I felt I let down.

Ad

"But life moves on. I'll never be 'Mr-I-Apologise-Too-Much'. But I'll never condone that action," the 30-year-old went on to add.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The right-arm pacer also revealed that he has been having conversation with his teammates over the matter, adding that he would open up in more detail in the coming days. He elaborated:

"I think I owe it to them (to talk about what happened). They're my team mates. We've come from so far. I've already spoken to them and I guess we can do so in more detail when we get together for an extended amount of time."

Ad

Rabada is all set to lead South Africa's fast-bowling attack in the WTC final against Australia, which will be played at the Lord's stadium from June 11 to June 15.

Kagiso Rabada's record in 2023-25 WTC cycle

Rabada has played 10 matches in the 2023-25 ICC WTC cycle heading into the final. The right-arm pacer has claimed 47 wickets at an average of 19.97, with three five-fers to his credit.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The seasoned Proteas pacer claimed 5-59 against India in the Centurion Test in December 2023. The fast bowler also registered figures of 6-46 in the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur in October 2024. Further, he claimed 5-37 against the same opponent in Chattogram in the second Test.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️