"I had a long call with him" - Irfan Pathan makes huge revelation about Rohit Sharma's cricketing future ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan revealed that he spoke to Rohit Sharma regarding his cricketing future. The ODI skipper last featured for India during the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, which was followed by his unexpected retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour.

Rohit Sharma's last competitive appearance remains the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Mumbai Indians (MI). He showed signs of promise after scoring 418 runs in 15 matches at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 149.28. It marked his best-ever IPL campaign since 2016.

There has been intense speculation regarding his future, coupled with reports claiming Team India are prepared to trigger a transition period in ODIs as well to prepare a squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Irfan Pathan disclosed that Rohit Sharma informed him of the desire to continue playing for Team India. The opening batter reportedly cleared the Yo-Yo and Bronco tests ahead of the Men in Blue's upcoming assignments, which includes a three-match ODI series against Australia, away from home.

"I've been following those fitness tests, I've been watching the pictures and hearing things as well. This new test is obviously not easy as well, so if you are able to clear it, then your fitness is top notch. I had a long call with him just to know about his future plans, so he is very keen, he wants to make sure that he continues playing," Irfan Pathan said in a special interaction organized by Sony Sports Network.

"Obviously every player wants to, but especially this guy, who has done really well. He has been a fantastic leader, he has been outstanding when it comes to doing well in white ball cricket. He wants to continue as a player, he wants to leave a mark going forward," Pathan added.

Rohit Sharma has expressed his intention to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup several times, especially after the crushing loss to Australia in the previous edition on home soil. Having retired from Tests and T20Is, the 50-over format and the sporadic IPL remain the last couple of avenues for him to gain match fitness and maintain rhythm.

"As long as the player is fit, the age does not matter" - Irfan Pathan backs India veterans to prolong their international careers

Much like Rohit Sharma, the futures of fellow veteran players like Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami are also quite uncertain. The former India skipper has also retired from Tests and T20Is, and is expected to return to international cricket during the upcoming tour of Australia.

Shami, on the other hand, has struggled with injuries since 2023. The selectors did not consider him for the Border-Gavaskar series or the England tour despite returning to full fitness. Despite a solid 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, his white-ball credentials have been hurt due to a dismal 2025 IPL campaign with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"As long as the player is fit, the age does not matter. The challenge for him will be to have game time. Because there will be lot of gaps, in terms of playing ODIs. I don't think so there will be any issues with motivation because it is a matter of playing for India. Whether it be Rohit, Virat, or Mohammad Shami as well," Irfan Pathan concluded.

Shami picked up one wicket in East Zone's recent Duleep Trophy clash against the North Zone.

