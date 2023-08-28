"I would be lying if I say everything was fine"- Tamim Iqbal opens up on shocking ODI retirement and reversal

Veteran Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal shocked the cricketing fraternity on July 6 when he announced his retirement from international cricket. Rumors claimed there was a massive fallout between him and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan.

However, the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina convinced Tamim to reverse his decision. He understands that things could get a little awkward when he returns to the Bangladesh team after completely recovering from injury.

Here's what Tamim Iqbal was quoted as saying on the platform 'Not Out Noman' about the reason for his stepping down from ODI captaincy:

"I would be lying if I say everything was fine. The major thing that came to my mind is that I can be angry with someone or an individual can be upset with me and it can happen but I cannot deny that today the position that I am having is because of cricket. When you are going to such an important tournament and you cannot communicate well or there is some sort of uneasiness eventually it will have an impact on the team and I don't want to be that selfish person, that is the only reason I left the captaincy."

I have not blamed any individual: Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal claimed that he didn't name anyone to be the reason for him stepping down from ODI captaincy. The southpaw feels that things have been resolved internally and need not come out in public.

On this, he stated:

"I have not blamed any individual for what has happened and I always blamed myself. Internally what has been discussed or not should remain internal. Unfortunately in Bangladesh lot of things comes out in the media. Injury is not the main reason to step down but it was part of it and I definitely thought about a lot of things to step down because I felt whoever is leading, the management and everyone has to be in one floor. Whether we win or lose it doesn't matter but if we are all in the same level it is better for the team always."

Tamim Iqbal will be keen to get back to full fitness before the three-match ODI series that Bangladesh will host against New Zealand just before the World Cup.