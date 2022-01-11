"I’m always going to put my mental health first" - Adam Zampa reveals he could walk out of BBL 2021-22

Adam Zampa, who is captain of the Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League, has hinted that he could pull out of the tournament because of bio-bubble fatigue.

The leg-spinner has revealed that he would always choose his mental health first in such situations. Zampa, who had to remain in isolation for seven days after testing positive for COVID-19, stated that he contemplated going back home during that time.

He reckoned there were chances that he could still opt out of the tournament.

The 29-year-old added that returning to professional cricket after being in isolation for a week did take a toll on him. Speaking after leading the Melbourne Stars to a five-wicket victory against the Adelaide Strikers on Monday (January 10), Adam Zampa stated:

“I considered last week several times to get out of isolation and go home, that crossed my mind. It changes every day, I’m still not writing it off. I’m always going to put my mental health first. If I feel like I’m ever going to walk out, play a game of professional cricket and I’m not up for it, then I know I need some time away.”

The leg-spinner added:

“It’s a bit of a relief just to be playing cricket again. You obviously go through a mix of emotions finding out you’ve got COVID, knowing you have to spend a week (isolating) and then try and get up to playing professional cricket again.”

Adam Zampa will next be seen in action on Tuesday as the Stars take on table-toppers Perth Scorchers in a league fixture at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

"We haven’t been able to have much fun to be honest with you" - Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa mentioned how hard it was to play cricket in such dire circumstances. He also wasn't pleased with the length of the season as he opined that the it felt like the tournament was dragging on.

Zampa believes the Big Bash League now has a lot more matches compared when a team had to play just eight league games. Here's what he said:

“It’s actually really hard, we haven’t been able to have much fun to be honest with you. Big Bash used to be a great time, a very good time, and unfortunately with the world as it is at the moment, it’s getting a lot harder, the season’s probably too long, and it definitely feels like it’s dragging on again.”

The Melbourne Stars are languishing in the penultimate position in the BBL 2021-22 points table. They have managed to register just four victories from nine matches so far and have 14 points to their name.

