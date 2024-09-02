"I'm announcing my retirement from Test cricket.."- Top 10 funny memes after Babar Azam's batting failures in PAK vs BAN 2024 Test series

Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam faced the wrath of fans on social media after his dismal outing against Bangladesh. It came in the second innings of the ongoing second Test on Monday, September 2 in Rawalpindi. The former captain failed when his side desperately needed a big knock from him as he got out for 11 (18).

Babar came in at 47/3 on Day 4 when Pakistan were fighting to set a decent target for Bangladesh in the final innings. He started watchfully but went chasing a ball outside off stump to edge it to the first slip fielder. He walked back to the pavilion in the 19th over, leaving Pakistan in a heap of trouble at 65/5.

It has been a highly disappointing series for Babar Azam, as his scores across four innings read - 0(2), 22(50), 31(77) & 11(18). He also failed to score a single half-century in his last 16 Test innings.

Fans took note of Babar Azam's batting failures across the two Tests against Bangladesh and his persistent struggles in the format over the past year. They expressed their reactions to the matter by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of them:

"He hasn’t been able to convert starts"- Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie on Babar Azam

At a press conference after stumps on Monday, the Pakistan team's head coach, Jason Gillespie, extended support to Babar Azam, who is going through a lean patch in Tests. The former Australian pacer pointed out that Azam got starts but failed to convert them and felt that a big one was around the corner from his bat. Gillespie said:

"Babar is a quality player, and he’s got a couple of starts. A bit like quite a few of our players, he hasn’t been able to convert starts. But Babar is a world-class player he’s very close, I feel it. I am really confident that we are going to see Babar scoring big runs very soon. He’s too good a player and I am looking forward to seeing him doing well."

Do you agree with Gillespie's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

