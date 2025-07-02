"I'm not buying the narrative" - Irfan Pathan comes out in Gautam Gambhir's support over all-rounder's selection for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has defended the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management's decision to play Washington Sundar in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The contest kicked off at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Wednesday, July 2.

India made three changes to their playing XI after the five-wicket defeat in the Test series opener. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was rested, while top-order batter Sai Sudharsan and pacer Shardul Thakur were left out.

Irfan opined that Sundar's addition will strengthen India's lower-order, which has been a concern for them in the recent past. The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that the 25-year-old would be a handy option with the ball as well.

Emphasizing that Sundar's selection wasn't a negative move, Irfan Pathan wrote on X:

"I'm not buying the narrative that playing Washington Sundar is a negative move. It’s actually an attempt to fix what’s been missing for a while — lower-order resistance. And let’s not forget, he will contribute with the ball too. Specially vs English batters."

Apart from Sundar, Team India added pacer Akash Deep and seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for the Edgbaston. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to field first in the clash.

"Has been a top quality performer" - Irfan Pathan lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting exploits on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

India lost an early wicket after being invited to bat first, with KL Rahul departing for a score of two in the ninth over. Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased exemplary composure despite the early wicket.

The left-handed batter continued his impressive form, notching up a fine half-century. He crossed the 50-run mark with a four off Josh Tongue's bowling in the 22nd over.

Irfan Pathan lauded Jaiswal for playing a mature knock under pressure. Hoping to see the youngster convert the half-century to a hundred, he wrote on X:

"Maturity shown by Yashasvi Jaiswal early in his career. Has been a top quality performer. Brilliant half century. Double it up."

It is worth mentioning that Jaiswal was among India's top performers with the bat in the Test series opener as well. He slammed his fifth hundred in the format, scoring 101 in 159 balls in the first innings.

At the time of writing, Jaiswal is batting on 74 off 84 deliveries alongside skipper Shubman Gill, who has scored 17 runs from 39 deliveries. India are 126/2 after 33 overs/

