"I had never seen him bowl 5 wides in an over" - Aakash Chopra on why star bowler isn't being considered across formats

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Mohammad Shami isn't being considered for a place in the Indian team across all three formats as he isn't at his best. He pointed out that the star seamer wasn't bowling full throttle in IPL 2025 and was unusually wayward, despite picking up a five-wicket haul, in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Shami, who was part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy-winning side, wasn't picked for the subsequent Test series against England. The veteran seamer has also been ignored for the 2025 Asia Cup starting in the UAE on September 9.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked why Shami isn't being considered across formats.

"I think Mohammad Shami has also said, 'What's your problem with me?' Some people want him to retire. I don't know who those people are, but he doesn't want to retire, and wants to play. He is saying that he is fit, available, and playing, and if he is playing, he should be selected. It's a fair argument," Chopra responded (2:15).

"However, if you look at it from the selectors' point of view, and even after including the Champions Trophy, where he picked up a five-wicket haul, but despite that, you have felt every time that he is not the 100-percent old Shami. The full throttle Mohammad Shami wasn't seen in the IPL. He wasn't bowling at the same speed in the Champions Trophy. I had never seen him bowl five wides in an over, but that also happened there," he added.

Mohammad Shami picked up nine wickets at an average of 25.88 in five games in the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, he was relatively expensive, conceding an average of 5.68 runs per over.

"Everybody pays a price for their own success" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Shami being compared with himself

Mohammad Shami has played only 25 T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Mohammad Shami is potentially paying the price for his own success.

"Shami's problem is that everybody pays a price for their own success. I am talking about people who are more successful. You don't compare Shami with anyone else. You compare Shami with Shami's best, and then you see that the same Mohammad Shami is not being seen," he explained.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Bengal seamer needs to convince the Indian think tank that he is back in full rhythm to earn a recall.

"Wickets will never be a parameter for Shami. For Shami, it would be about the rhythm he is running with, if the run-up is with the full throttle and the ball is going the same way. If that's happening, he can be back, but the selectors, team management, and captain will have to be convinced. At this point in time, it doesn't seem like they are convinced, and that is the reality," Chopra observed.

Mohammad Shami had an indifferent run in IPL 2025, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 11.23 in nine games. The East Zone seamer registered figures of 1/136 in 34 overs across two innings in their recently concluded Duleep Trophy quarter-final clash against North Zone.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

