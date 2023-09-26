"I had a one-to-one chat and discussion with Shadab Khan" - Babar Azam opens up on the all-rounder's form

Pakistan captain Babar Azam recently revealed that he has had a discussion with Shadab Khan following the latter's underwhelming run in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023.

Emphasizing the importance of backing players, Babar pointed out how Shadab has done well for Pakistan in the past. He reckoned that for him, it is important to support his teammates when they are struggling.

The Pakistan skipper made these remarks during a press conference in Lahore ahead of the Men in Green's departure for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He said:

"I had a one-to-one chat and discussion with Shadab Khan about his performance and I believe we have to back performers like him on their bad days. I agree we have not taken wickets in middle but it is the same guys who used to do well for. I believe in all of them."

Notably, Shadab Khan struggled to get going in the Asia Cup 2023. The spinner bagged six wickets from five games at the continental tournament.

Several experts even suggested that the selectors should consider dropping him for the ICC event due to his poor form. However, he was retained as the vice-captain by the team management.

"When you keep the players together they start performing well" - Babar Azam sheds light on his approach as captain

Babar Azam further stated that he prefers to stick to a group of players. Expressing confidence in his men, he noted how this same team have achieved significant success in the recent past.

He backed the team's core members to do the job at the all-important World Cup, adding:

"You see, I don't make a lot of changes and when you keep the players together they start performing well. We have performed well before and we are confident to do well now. When you assemble a team you know there is a core of players. Six to seven players are the ones who can do the job effectively. I know what is the core of this team and will look to do well."

Babar Azam and company will face New Zealand in their first warm-up match in Hyderabad on September 29.