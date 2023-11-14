"I am open to play, but clarity is needed" - Shoaib Malik says he is ready to play the 2024 T20 World Cup for Pakistan

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has confirmed that he has no plans to retire anytime soon. He also expressed his desire to surpass Chirs Gayle to become the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket.

Malik mentioned that he is also available for selection for the 2024 T20 cricket. He, however, clarified that he isn't playing cricket just to make it to the Men in Green's squad for the showpiece event, but is doing so because he continues to enjoy it.

Malik said about his future during a media interaction:

"My goal is to score around 2000 runs to go past Chris Gayle to become the best player in T20 cricket. I am open to play, but clarity is needed. I am not playing cricket to represent Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup. I play the game because I enjoy it. There is no problem of fitness."

Shoaib Malik is the second-highest run-getter in T20 cricket, having chalked up 12,688 runs from 515 matches at an average of 36.25. While his last appearance in international cricket came in November 2021, he continued to ply trade in franchise-based T20 leagues across the world.

"Afghanistan played better cricket than us" - Shoaib Malik on Pakistan's dismal 2023 World Cup campaign

The Babar Azam-led Pakistani side performed underwhelmingly at the ongoing 2023 World Cup, failing to make the cut for the all-important semi-finals.

With just four wins from nine games, they finished fifth in the points table. Assessing the team's performance, Shoaib Malik opined that Afghanistan played better cricket compared to Pakistan in the World Cup.

During a discussion on A Sports, he remarked:

"Afghanistan played better cricket than us. In my opinion, if we are just sticking with this World Cup then yes Afghanistan have played better cricket than us."

It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup by successfully chasing down a 283-run target with one over to spare.