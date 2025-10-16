  • home icon
  "I had planned everything" - Varun Chakaravarthy reveals viral picture with mug after Asia Cup 2025 final

“I had planned everything” - Varun Chakaravarthy reveals viral picture with mug after Asia Cup 2025 final

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 16, 2025 13:10 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Varun Chakaravarthy in action during Asia Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Team India mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy opened up on his viral mug picture post the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by five wickets in the title clash.

Notably, India did not receive the trophy after the final. As they were denied the trophy, Varun Chakaravarthy put up a humorous post of himself on his bed with a mug to celebrate the win.

In a recent appearance on 'Breakfast with Champions', the spinner revealed that he had planned to take a picture of himself with the trophy on his bed after winning the final. However, he used a mug instead, as the team was not given the trophy.

"I knew that we were going to win. By the time we won the second match, I knew that if we meet them in the finals we are going to win. So I had planned everything. I had planned I will sleep and take a photo with the cup next to me. But after the match, there was nothing next to me. There was just a coffee cup, so I went ahead with it," he said. (2:45)
Below is his Instagram post: (8th picture)

Speaking about the tournament, Varun Chakaravarthy expressed that he had a belief that the team would win. He hilariously added that they were the champions despite the cup being taken away from them.

"I knew that we would win all games. We are the number one team in the World. The Cup can be taken away but we are champions." (18:32)

He played a vital role in India's triumph. Varun bagged seven wickets from six games at an average of 20.42 and an economy rate of 6.50.

Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on his nature

Varun Chakaravarthy also spoke about his nature as a person. He expressed that he was an introvert and could not crack jokes like teammate Arshdeep Singh or former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The spinner also revealed what he loved doing to stay away from the game while not playing.

"I've always been an introvert. I'm not like Arshdeep or Nayar who are outspoken and can crack jokes. I have a slightly dark humor. After practice I go to my room, to stay away from cricket I keep writing. I love writing. It brings out what's within me outside and helps me visualize. By the end I totally forget that I was a cricketer and I have a match to play the next day," he said. (3:16)
The 34-year-old also recalled a funny incident from his wedding reception that highlighted his obsession with the sport. He revealed that he had carried a cricket ball to the stage and had to give it away to his brother later.

"If you meet me anywhere else, in any time of the day, you will find a ball with me. I always carry it. I dont even realize that I have carried it to a place. I did that in my reception as well. In my own wedding reception. I ended up taking the ball to the stage and then gave it to my brother to take it away. If that skin of the ball does not touch my hand I start getting withdrawal symptoms like something is missing."

Varun Chakaravarthy has played 24 T20Is for India so far. He has picked up 40 wickets at an average of 15.60 and an economy rate of 6.89.

Edited by Rishab Vm
