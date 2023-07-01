"I prefer Kuldeep Yadav" - Sanjay Manjrekar on his choice of wrist-spinner in India's ODI XI heading into World Cup 2023

Sanjay Manjrekar has picked Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal as his first-choice wrist-spinner in India's ODI XI heading into World Cup 2023.

Both Kuldeep and Chahal are part of India's 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies. It will be interesting to see if the two potent spinners are fielded together in the playing XI.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo's 'Run Order', Manjrekar was asked whether India can play two wrist-spinners in their ODI XI heading into World Cup 2023. While observing that it could happen rarely, the former Indian batter chose Kuldeep ahead of Chahal as his preferred wrist-spinner:

"I don't think so. Very rarely it can happen depending on the opposition. If there is a real weakness in the opposition to play wrist-spin, then you have Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal both playing in the XI."

The cricketer-turned-analyst added:

"I see Chahal being part of the squad but I prefer Kuldeep Yadav when it comes to wrist-spin as the spinner in 50-over cricket. I am getting a little technical here. You need a spinner who can get wickets of batters while they are pushing, not hitting the big shots."

Manjrekar explained why he wants to play the left-arm wrist-spinner ahead of the right-handed one:

"In T20 cricket, that is something you see very often. That's how spinners get wickets. In 50-overs cricket, it's a game where you push more than you actually slog. So a spinner capable of getting those wickets is Kuldeep Yadav. So he is sort of my first-choice wrist-spinner in the playing XI and then I will be looking at other options."

Kuldeep has picked up 134 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 31.50 in 81 ODIs. The Uttar Pradesh spinner has accounted for 27 dismissals in his last 16 ODIs.

"India have a problem with death bowling" - Sanjay Manjrekar on why he would keep Yuzvendra Chahal in India's World Cup squad

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 12 wickets in the 2019 World Cup.

However, Sanjay Manjrekar wants Yuzvendra Chahal to be a part of India's World Cup squad, reasoning:

"What India needs even more in this World Cup are spinners who will get you wickets in the middle to just make the lives of India's death bowlers easy. Bumrah playing is a slim chance and India have a problem with death bowling and that's why I would have Chahal in the squad."

Manjrekar concluded by opining that the two wrist-spinners can feature together in the XI only on bigger grounds and against teams that have issues against spin:

"On a particular ground where the boundaries are long and the opposition is weak against spin, these are the guys who will get you wickets in the middle. But on a flat pitch and small ground, too dangerous to play both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal."

Chahal has picked up 121 wickets at an excellent strike rate of 30.9 in 72 ODIs. However, he has played only two ODIs this year, with Kuldeep Yadav generally picked ahead of him.

