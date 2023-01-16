"I am ready for the challenges ahead" - Rishabh Pant posts first tweet after accident, says road to recovery has begun

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has posted his first message on social media after undergoing surgery post a brutal accident on December 30, 2022. Pant informed his fans on Monday that his surgery was a success, and he is on the road to recovery now.

The BCCI and government authorities have supported Rishabh Pant a lot during such a trying time. The Indian cricketer expressed his gratitude to the Indian cricket-governing body, the secretary Jay Shah and the government for helping him.

While Pant is not expected to play cricket in the coming months, the Indian wicket-keeper affirmed that he is ready to take on the challenges in front of him.

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead," tweeted Rishabh Pant.

"Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support," he added.

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17

Thank you to the I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.Thank you to the @BCCI @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support. I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.Thank you to the @BCCI , @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.

Fans on social media were delighted to see a positive message from Pant. The tweet has received more than 10,000 likes in no time, with the cricketverse on Twitter wishing him a speedy recovery from his injuries.

When will Rishabh Pant start playing cricket again?

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20 (Image: Getty)

Pant was expected to play a big role for the Indian team in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but his injuries have ruled him out of action for the next few months. Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Pant will not be available to play for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 as well.

Reports have claimed that the wicket-keeper batter could be out of action for the remainder of the year as well. An official update on Pant's return to the field is awaited, but for now, fans are hoping for his speedy recovery.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes