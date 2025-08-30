"I really love the way he plays" - Suresh Raina names his next version ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, Suresh Raina was asked to name a Team India batter who he thinks could be his next version. The former cricketer suggested that swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma could be that player.
He noted that India's legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has mentored Abhishek. The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the 24-year-old's playing style, predicting a bright future.
Speaking in an interview on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, Raina said (at 35:59):
"Abhishek Sharma. I really love the way he plays, fearless. Yuvi pa has trained him a lot."
Abhishek has made a name for himself with his fearless knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and in international cricket. He is part of the Men in Blue's squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup.
The dangerous batter has 535 runs to his name at a fantastic strike rate of 193.84 from 16 T20I innings. In the IPL, he has amassed 1816 runs across 74 innings at a strike rate of 163.01.
Raina also named two other Indian left-handed batters who can do really well. Heaping praise on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya and Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, he added:
"I think Priyansh Arya can also be a very dominating player. However, I feel Yashasvi Jaiswal has a different work ethic. There is a fighting spirit. He scored a hundred in Australia and England. His game awareness is very good."
Arya scored 475 runs from 17 innings at a strike rate of 179.24 for PBKS in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Jaiswal, on the other hand, was among India's top batting performers in the five-match away Test series against England, finishing with 411 runs across 10 innings.
The 2025 Asia Cup kicks off in the UAE on September 9
The upcoming 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format. Eight Asian teams will compete in the continental tournament. The competition will take place in the UAE.
Afghanistan will take on Hong Kong in the opening match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 9. India will open their campaign on September 10 with a clash against the UAE.
Suryakumar Yadav will lead India at the 2025 Asia Cup, with Shubman Gill serving as his deputy. The side are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman and UAE.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news