Create

"I was shocked to hear him say"- Shahid Afridi slams Ramiz Raja for comments on Rawalpindi pitch

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jan 21, 2023 01:58 AM IST
Ramiz Raja (L) with Shahid Afridi (P.C.:Twitter)
Ramiz Raja (L) with Shahid Afridi (P.C.:Twitter)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was not amused by what former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had to say about the pitches during the Pakistan vs England series.

England whitewashed the hosts 3-0, and there was a lot of talk about the benign pitches, especially the one in Rawalpindi. Here's what Raja told BBC:

“I have really not cracked the code regarding a Test match pitch, unfortunately. Absolutely disappointed with this pitch. I’m stressing on drop-in pitches in Pakistan because you’ll go to Multan and Karachi, and you’ll get a similar flavour."

Afridi was baffled after hearing this statement from Raja, and here's what he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan:

"The way Ramiz was speaking, I mean, I was shocked to hear him say that we cannot make tracks like these. International matches have been going on in Pakistan for such a long time, but then we say stuff like (this). Ramiz said that he wanted a turning track. I feel in this weather, it would have been something big."

Rawalpindi track has always assisted fast bowlers - Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi opined that Pakistan had no reason to change the nature of the pitch in Rawalpindi. The former all-rounder claimed that the track has historically supported pacers and that made him even more perplexed about the lack of help the fast bowlers received. Afridi said:

"Rawalpindi’s track has always been for the fast bowlers with seam and bounce. Why did they even change it? If we are talking about the Rawalpindi pitch, I have never seen a track like this. I have seen a lot of domestic games as well there, but I have never seen a pitch like this which is so flat. It reminded me of Faisalabad or Sialkot track."

Pakistan failed to win a single home Test in 2022.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...