"I still can't understand how he is the coach" - Salman Butt launches scathing attack on Pakistan's director of cricket Mickey Arthur

Salman Butt reckons that Pakistan's director of cricket, Mickey Arthur, should not be associated with the national team. He further claimed that he has failed to contribute significantly to the success of the side.

Butt pointed out that during Arthur's earlier stint as Pakistan's head coach, he wanted a few batters to improve their strike rate in Test cricket. The former captain opined that because of that approach, the Men in Green started losing matches within three days.

"When Mickey Arthur was Pakistan's coach earlier, he used to say that some of our batters play with a very slow strike rate in Tests. Our team used to lose a Test match in three days during that period. I still can't understand how he is the coach of Pakistan," Butt said (19:04) in his latest YouTube video.

The cricketer-turned-expert also lashed out at Arthur for his post-match press conference comments after Pakistan's seven-wicket loss to India. He added (19:42):

"Do you think he has any other role? He complains about how 'Dil Dil Pakistan' wasn't played in the stadium or says that it's a BCCI event. He is a weird character."

Pakistan have come under the scanner following their string of defeats in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. Their qualification chances hang on a thread, given that they are placed seventh in the points table with just two wins from six fixtures.

"A lot of wrong things happening at the wrong time" - Salman Butt on Inzamam-ul-Haq resigning as Pakistan's chief selector

Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has stepped down from his post amid the team's underwhelming 2023 World Cup campaign. His resignation reportedly came in the wake of conflict of interest allegations.

Reacting to developments, Salman Butt remarked (1:24):

"There are a lot of wrong things happening at the wrong time. Every news channel is talking about Yazoo International Limited, which has also led to the chief selector's resignation. However, Inzamam-ul-Haq has denied having any involvement with the company. The good thing is that he stepped down from his post."

Reportedly Inzamam, who was re-appointed as the chief selector in August, has set up a talent management company, Yazoo International Limited, in the United Kingdom. This has led to several allegations of conflict of interest, which led to his resignation.