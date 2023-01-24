"I won't be surprised if India score 400 if they get to bat first" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from hosts in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

Aakash Chopra feels India could breach the 400-run mark if they get to bat first in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

The Men in Blue posted a massive 349/8 in the first game of the three-match series despite only Shubman Gill reaching the 35-run mark. They sealed the series with an emphatic eight-wicket win in the second match after bowling out Tom Latham and Co. for just 108.

While previewing the final ODI in a video shared on his YouTube, Chopra opined that India could post a humongous total if they get to set a target, saying:

"What can we expect from this match? The Indian team has already lived up to expectations. I won't be surprised if India score 400 if they get to bat first, that's what I feel. 200-225 runs are scored in T20s here."

The former Indian opener feels the hosts' batters would want to take advantage of the favorable conditions, explaining:

"The opposition team is weak, the pitch is extremely flat and the ground is very small. So when such an opportunity comes, all batters say they should improve their records because an international match is an international match."

However, Chopra reckons the side winning the toss might want to chase, reasoning:

"Nothing is on the line if it is a dead rubber. They are playing for pride and you are playing to do well. So the chances of runs getting scored increase even further in such a case. You might want to bat second here because the ground is extremely small."

The Holkar Stadium in Indore has hosted five ODIs thus far. India have won all five games, with three of the wins coming while batting first.

"There is nothing much to be concerned about" - Aakash Chopra on India's problems heading into the game

India struggled to contain the New Zealand lower-order batters in the first ODI. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra pointed out that India's inability to dismiss lower-order batters is their only concern, elaborating:

"There is nothing much to be concerned about. We did feel after the first match how we would dismiss the lower middle order. Dasun Shanaka earlier scored a century and then Michael Bracewell did that. So if there is a problem with us, it is that we are unable to wipe out the tail."

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Mehidy Shanaka Bracewell is the trilogy no one expected. Mehidy Shanaka Bracewell is the trilogy no one expected.

However, the renowned commentator added that the hosts seemed to have overcome that problem in the second ODI, observing:

"At times, it proves expensive but now that is also not a problem. You picked up wickets at the top in a jiffy and if you dismiss a team for 110, things become very easy. Then it feels like a one-way street."

Chopra concluded by highlighting that New Zealand are not as bad a side as their performance suggests. He added that the visitors would have probably competed better had Kane Williamson and Tim Southee been there and hoped that the final ODI would see a closer contest.

