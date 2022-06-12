"I don't think we erred too much in our plans" - Harshal Patel on where India went wrong in IND vs SA 2022 1st T20I

Team India bowler Harshal Patel feels that his side's bowling attack was not on the wrong side of things in the first T20I against South Africa.

The Men in Blue failed to defend 212 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the Proteas romped home with five balls to spare in a record-run chase.

The 31-year-old bowled his full quota of four overs, claiming one wicket at the expense of 43 runs. The death bowling specialist was introduced as early as the sixth over in the previous contest.

After picking up the wicket of Dwaine Pretorius with a cleverly disguised slower ball in the powerplay, he was attacked by David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen off the rest of his overs.

Explaining his approach while bowling the over in the powerplay, Patel said ahead of the second T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack:

"The way they batted in the powerplay was pretty good, I don't think we erred too much in our plans, but the wicket got really good in the second innings and they played some high-quality shots. My job was to close the powerplay as cheaply as possible and luckily I got the wicket of Pretorius and getting the new batter on strike made my job easier."

The right-arm pacer has been specifically picked for his exploits in the death overs. His subtle variations make him a valuable asset at the back end of the innings.

Employing the same role for his franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he took 19 wickets in 15 matches in IPL 2022.

Explaining his role with the Indian team at the time, Patel said:

"Yeah, I mean if you look at the roles I have been given, it's been heavily based on my death bowling, but at the same time, you have to bowl two overs either in the middle or one in the powerplay and one in the middle.

"So those two overs are equally important. Yes, my main role is to bowl at the death, but at the same time, I need to do well in the first two overs as well."

Patel retained his place in the playing XI for the second T20I. Team India named an unchanged team to face the Proteas while trailing 1-0 in the series.

"It's a little difficult when you have to bowl in all three phases of the game" - Harshal Patel

While he bowls the bulk of his overs while closing out the innings, Patel is usually introduced in the middle overs. Depending on the match situation, he is also given the new ball in the powerplay, making him an all-round flexible bowler.

Claiming the preparation to bowl across all phases of a T20 fixture is challenging, Patel said:

"It's a little difficult when you have to bowl in all three phases of the game. That makes your preparation longer, but at the same time it gives you an opportunity to bowl across all stages of the game."

BCCI @BCCI



@Paytm #INDvSA South Africa have won the toss and will bowl first against #TeamIndia in the 2nd T20I. South Africa have won the toss and will bowl first against #TeamIndia in the 2nd T20I.@Paytm #INDvSA https://t.co/tXHUu1MyXJ

At the time of writing, India are placed at 25-1 after four overs. The Men in Blue lost the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad early in the innings.

Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma once again won the toss and elected to bowl first.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far