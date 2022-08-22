"I think it's going to re-energise them" - Shane Watson thinks Shakib Al Hasan is right candidate to lead Bangladesh

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson reckons Bangladesh would thrive under Shakib Al Hasan and believes the all-rounder is the right choice as captain. Watson feels the veteran's experience and hunger for success bodes well for Bangladesh's hopes in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh have appointed Shakib as their captain for the Asia Cup, and he's set to stay at the helm till the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The 35-year old is understood to be Bangladesh's long-term captain in the shortest format.

ICC @ICC



More ahead of the Tigers' Asia Cup and



icc-cricket.com/news/2755145 Strong words from a deep-thinking Bangladesh captain.More ahead of the Tigers' Asia Cup and #T20WorldCup campaigns Strong words from a deep-thinking Bangladesh captain.More ahead of the Tigers' Asia Cup and #T20WorldCup campaigns 👇icc-cricket.com/news/2755145

When asked in the ICC Review whether the all-rounder was the right choice, Watson said that Shakib's experience as captain would benefit the team.

"Absolutely!," said Watson. "To have a leader of Shakib's quality, I think it's going to re-energise them. He's so experienced. He has captained Bangladesh a lot of times. He has captained in a lot of franchise tournaments as well, especially in the Bangladesh Premier League. His decision-making for his teammates under pressure is going to be invaluable."

The left-arm orthodox spinner has captained Bangladesh in 21 T20Is, leading them to seven victories. In the T20 World Cup, they have lost both games under him, though.

"I'd be very surprised if he doesn't dominate this T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup" - Shane Watson

Shane Watson (Image Credits: Getty)

Shane Watson believes Shakib's hunger for success would enable him to dominate the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup with the bat, saying:

"He’s got a point to prove as well. And when there is a world-class cricketer with a point to prove and some fire in his belly, they normally dominate. I'd be very surprised from a performance point of view if he doesn't dominate this T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup."

Watson feels the Bangladesh all-rounder's exploits are exceptional, given his age and the amount of cricket that's played now.

"For him to be able to play across all formats, it's very special and with the amount of cricket that’s on nowadays, franchise cricket as well, it is going to be very rare to see anyone play all three formats and as successfully as Shakib has," said Shane Watson. "To be able to average well over 30, mid-late 30s in all three formats, with the bat and under 30 with the ball across 15 years is really special."

Shakib, 35, has played nearly 400 international games across formats, scoring 13,016 runs and taking 631 wickets.

Bangladesh Cricket @BCBtigers



First man ever to 2000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 internationals.



#BCB #Cricket Congratulations Shakib Al HasanFirst man ever to 2000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 internationals. Congratulations Shakib Al HasanFirst man ever to 2000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 internationals.#BCB #Cricket https://t.co/umwJ8EowP2

Bangladesh begin their Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Sharjah on August 30. They are grouped with India, Pakistan and South Africa.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Bangladesh dominate in the Asia Cup under Shakib Al Hasan? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav