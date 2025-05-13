“I think he’s mentally tired” - India’s World Cup-winning player makes massive claim on Virat Kohli’s Test retirement

Former India cricketer Madan Lal has expressed his surprise over Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Tests ahead of the five-match Test series in England, which begins on June 20. The 1983 World Cup-winning player felt it wasn’t his form or fitness, but the mental toll forced the 36-year-old to bid adieu to the red-ball format.

The 74-year-old added that Kohli should have played the Test series in England before taking the big decision.

On Monday (May 12), Madan Lal told Mid-Day:

“I am a bit surprised because there was definitely some cricket left in him. He could have taken a call after the England series. I don’t think his form was the same as five years back, but it’s difficult for it to be the same.”

“I think he’s mentally tired. Though I feel he could’ve continued for one or two more years, depending on his fitness and performance, I believe that after the last series in Australia, mentally he must have decided this,” he added.

The former chairman of selectors, Lal, further shed light on Kohli’s exploits with the bat, saying:

“I will always remember Virat as one of the most intelligent batsmen. In India, you don’t get a lot of players like him. He put a lot of focus on fitness, but I guess one has to face it that it’s tough to handle expectations of the people. Also, I feel he needs to think about his family and other stuff.”

Virat Kohli’s retirement from Tests came five days after regular captain Rohit Sharma brought down the curtains on his red-ball career. The duo also retired from T20Is after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup for the Men in Blue.

Kohli finished his Test career with 9230 runs in 123 Tests, comprising 30 centuries.

“They [Selectors] should have continued him as skipper for a longer period” – Madan Lal lauds Virat Kohli’s leadership in Test cricket

Madan Lal further added that the selectors should’ve backed Virat Kohli when the latter stepped down from the role in January 2022. On this, he said:

“I believe the selectors should have handled him better back then. They should have continued with him as skipper for a longer period.”

Virat Kohli remains India’s most successful Test captain with 40 victories in 68 Tests, including 11 draws.

