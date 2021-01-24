"I don't think it's sustainable"- Faf du Plessis on cricket's bio-bubble life

South African batsman Faf du Plessis feels cricket's bio-bubble life is unsustainable in the long run as it will have an adverse impact on the players.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players are spending months in a bio-secure bubble with strict restrictions.

Players' movement has been largely confined to their hotels and stadiums with the matches being played in front of empty stands.

Faf du Plessis said he is still glad that the players can do what they love the most - that is play cricket, but raised concerns over the long term sustainability of bio-bubble life.

Speaking in a virtual press conference, the former South African skipper said:

"We understand that this is a very tough season and a tough challenge for a lot of people out there, but if it's back-to-back-to-back bubble life, things will become a big challenge. I don't think it's possible to continue from bubble to bubble to bubble; I've seen and heard a lot of players talk about it. I don't think it's sustainable. The main priority is to play cricket, to be out there doing what we love instead of being at home, so I think that still remains the most important thing. But I think there would definitely come a point where players would struggle with this (bubble)."

I'm really motivated: Faf Du Plessis

Faf du Plessis

Advertisement

South Africa are currently on a historic tour to Pakistan, where they are playing after a gap of almost 13 years. Faf du Plessis will be keen to perform in the upcoming two-match Test series starting from 26 January in Karachi.

The 36-year-old is feeling driven to do well in the upcoming series against Pakistan.

"If you look at a calendar of the last eight months, you're looking at about four or five months in a bubble, which is a lot. For some of us (being) without family, it can get challenging. Right now, I'm still in a good place. I'm still feeling really motivated and driven, but I can only speak for myself." said Faf du Plessis.

Pakistan v South Africa: Head to head record

Pakistan and South Africa have squared up in 26 Tests and the Proteas hold the superior head-to-head record. Pakistan have only managed four wins, whereas the African side have won 15 games. Seven Tests have ended in a draw.

South Africa won the Test series 1-0 the last time they toured Pakistan, in 2007.