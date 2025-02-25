“I think we are taking it lightly” - Bangladesh captain makes huge statement after getting knocked out of 2025 Champions Trophy

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has slammed his team's lack of accountability in their dismal run in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The subcontinent team has been eliminated from the semi-final race after losing both of their group-stage matches against India and New Zealand, marking yet another forgettable ICC campaign.

Bangladesh had their moments in both the aforementioned matches, but failed to capitalize. The team did not have the batting unit firing on all cylinders as Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto had to carry the innings in the first and the second match, respectively. On both occasions, the target proved to be less as the opposition overcame the obstacles in the run-chase with their experience.

Bangladesh had India reduced to 144-4 and New Zealand to 72-3 while defending the target, but failed to trouble the opposition further.

Fans and pundits have lambasted the lack of contribution by the senior players, citing it as a huge factor in the team's misfortune. The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah have been largely absent in the proceedings for the side, who are already without Shakib Al Hasan.

Najmul Hossain Shanto called for a change in mindset after yet another poor campaign, when bigger things were expected from them considering the conditions.

"I have said it a lot of times in the past, but we [have] made the same mistakes over and over again. We have to focus on how we want to improve our batting. I hope after this tournament, we will make some changes as a batting unit, which will bring improvement in our batting," Shanto said after the defeat to New Zealand (via ESPN Cricinfo).

"We have to be more responsible for the team when we go out to bat. We cannot keep chopping and changing [personnel]. We have to keep giving our existing resources more opportunities. I think we are taking it lightly. We have to be more responsible," he added.

Bangladesh were reduced to 35-5 against India in Dubai, and collapsed from 97-2 to 118-5 against New Zealand in Rawalpindi. Both mishaps by the batting unit proved to be costly as the team could not set an imposing target.

"I wasn't worried about Mushfiq bhai's last five innings" - Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Mushfiqur Rahim

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim had a vital role to fulfill in the middle-order, taking his experience and ability to play spin into account. However, he did not have form under his belt coming into the tournament, and it reflected in his outings.

He had a poor Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) campaign, and recorded a duck against India in the opening game. The right-handed batter perished for just 2 runs in the contest against New Zealand, and was part of the ill-fated middle-overs collapse.

"I wasn't worried about Mushfiq [Mushfiqur] bhai's last five innings. His wicketkeeping was very important. We have seen his contribution to the team over the years. He didn't score runs in the last two or three matches but I am sure he can come back in the next game," Najmul said.

Bangladesh have pride to play for when they take on Pakistan in their final group-stage match on Thursday, February 27, in Rawalpindi.

