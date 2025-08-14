"I told MS Dhoni my legs are hurting" - Veteran India seamer makes stunning revelation on 2010 Mohali Test heroics

Out-of-favor Indian pacer Ishant Sharma recalled how he was chosen to serve as a nightwatchman during the Test match against Australia at Mohali in 2010. The 36-year-old, however, begged MS Dhoni to send Zaheer Khan in instead, as he was experiencing knee pain.

Sharma revealed how Dhoni was adamant he had to go in but later agreed to his request. He told sports commentator Padamjeet Sehrawat on his YouTube channel:

"In that match, I was suffering from a knee ache. So I had taken injections. Every session, I took an injection. I was asked to go in as a nightwatchman. I told MS Dhoni, 'My legs are hurting. Please send Zaheer Khan.' He said, 'No, you go and bat'. I said, 'I don't openly talk about it, but it is really hurting' because I had taken injections and bowled as well. I had taken three wickets in the second innings as well. He then agreed".

The 2013 Champions Trophy winner also recalled that then-head coach Gary Kirsten encouraged the pacer to have a batting session in the nets before the match. He mentioned that both Kirsten and Paddy Upton bowled at him for an hour while the rest of the team had already left the ground.

"One day before the match, there was an optional practice session. I bowled a bit in the centre. The nets got over, and we were getting ready to leave. Gary (Kirsten) came to me and said, 'Why don't you come for a bat?' I said, 'Gary, I am tired. ' He said, 'Pad up and come. ' The team bus had left, and everything was done. Gary Kirsten and Paddy Upton made me bat for an hour. Kirsten always said that runs from the lower order always help teams win matches. After making me bat for an hour, he said. 'Now, I am satisfied. I don't know about you.'" he said.

Sharma scored an invaluable 31 runs off 92 balls in the second innings. He added 81 runs for the ninth wicket with VVS Laxman, which set the stage for a thrilling one-wicket victory for the hosts.

Ishant Sharma mentions his 2013 Champions Trophy performance as his most satisfying achievement

Out-of-favor Indian pacer Ishant Sharma said that his performance in the victorious 2013 Champions Trophy campaign brought him the most satisfaction. He also mentioned that the tournament and winning in Australia in 2018-19 were moments that meant the most to him.

"Champions Trophy in 2013 because I had just returned after a surgery. I underwent ankle surgery in 2012, and I was not at my peak. It generally takes a while after surgery, and my ankle surgery was a major surgery. I didn't have enough time because when I underwent surgery, I went through rehab, I got fit and was picked for the Indian team. I had not played sufficient matches because after surgery, it takes the body one year to get back into rhythm."

"The ball was also not coming out the way I wanted it to come out. I was bowling a lot and doing other drills, but maybe my training methods were wrong. That and the series we won in Australia are the ones that are closest to my heart," Sharma said.

The Delhi fast bowler took 10 wickets in five matches during the 2013 Champions Trophy. His two wickets off consecutive balls to dismiss Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara turned the final decisively in India's favor, helping them win the match by five runs.

