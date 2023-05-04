"I used to get angry every 15 minutes" - Kuldeep Yadav opens up on how Yuzvendra Chahal helped him get out of tough times

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has enjoyed a fantastic 12 months, having made an impact in the Indian team and almost nailing down his spot in the white-ball sides. However, he suffered a long-term injury and had to remain patient during his rehab.

Kuldeep accepted that he used to get frustrated because of his time away from competitive cricket and also felt restless at times. He credited his fellow Indian teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for always being there for him during that period.

On the show 'Breakfast with Champions', here's what Kuldeep Yadav had to say about the conversations he used to have with Yuzvendra Chahal during his rehabilitation:

"Whenever I was down, from the Indian team I used to talk mostly to Chahal. I used to get mood swings when I was injured and had surgery. I used to get angry every 15 minutes and vent it to him. He always advised me to just focus on the rehab and the comeback will be great. It did help me a lot."

Kuldeep Yadav on Ricky Ponting's role in his comeback

Kuldeep Yadav had a fantastic IPL 2022 season with the Delhi Capitals (DC), picking up 21 wickets in 14 games. Very few saw this redemption season coming as Kuldeep wasn't getting enough game time with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, the wrist spinner explained how DC's head coach Ricky Ponting played a massive role in giving him some much-needed confidence. He stated:

"When I was picked by Delhi, I remember Ricky calling me and he has made one thing clear. He told me that no matter how I would bowl, I would play all 14 games. That gave me a lot of confidence and I felt settled. He doesn't worry too much about whether I have taken wickets in the game or not. He just advises me on the areas I can hit as a bowler."

In nine games this season for DC, Kuldeep has picked eight wickets at an economy rate of just 6.74.

