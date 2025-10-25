"I've got no doubts" - Aussie legend's huge statement on Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup chances after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Australian legend David Warner opened up on star batter Virat Kohli's chances of playing the 2027 World Cup after the third ODI between the hosts and India. The visitors won the game by nine wickets and salvaged some pride after having lost the first two matches.

Virat Kohli played a key role in their victory. He had failed to score in the first two games, registering consecutive ducks. However, he notched up an unbeaten half-century in the third game. Kohli made 74* off 81 balls with seven boundaries as India chased down 237 runs comfortably in 38.3 overs.

Notably, there have been question marks over Kohli's spot in the World Cup team. At present, there is no guarantee that he will feature in the mega event, which is almost two years away. He will have to keep performing consistently to claim his spot.

However, David Warner reckoned that Virat Kohli could certainly play the 2027 World Cup given his hunger and desire. He had no doubts over the same, backing his passion and mindset.

"I think that’s a good question for Virat. If you have still got the hunger and the desire to keep playing, and he wants to play in 2027, and his mindset is there, there’s no reason why he can’t. He’s one of the fittest guys in the game along with being a great father and a husband. So for me, I’ve got no doubts he can make that. It’s whether or not he still has that passion to get up for training and for doing all the stuff that you have to get there. And I would never doubt that at all with his mindset," Warner was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

Kohli has established himself among the greatest ODI batters of all time. With his unbeaten half-century, he became the second-highest run-getter in the format, going past Kumar Sangakkara.

"I think he’ll carry on" - Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli playing the 2027 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Ravi Shastri also echoed Warner's thoughts. Shastri reckoned that Virat Kohli's playing the 2027 World Cup would depend on his form and mental drive.

The former cricketer believed that Kohli would continue playing as long as the hunger and desire remained.

“If that drive is there, he will stay fit, because there’s no question he’s still very fit. It’s about form. That is crucial. So I guess in his case, he’ll take it one series at a time and then see how he is mentally. He’ll have no problems physically, but it’s the mental part of it, that hunger and desire. If that is still there, and he’s enjoying it, I think he’ll carry on," he said. (via the aforementioned source)

It remains to be seen whether Kohli can carry on his form till the upcoming World Cup. It will also be vital to see whether the selectors and team management have him in their plans for the mega event.

