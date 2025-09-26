  • home icon
"I've got my eyes on you" - Yuvraj Singh drops hilarious comment on Team India star's social media post ahead of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Sep 26, 2025 11:00 IST
India v Pakistan - ICC Men
Yuvraj Singh has been a mentor to Abhishek Sharma. (Pic: Getty Images).

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh dropped a hilarious comment on opener Abhishek Sharma's latest Instagram post. Abhishek recently shared a couple of pictures in which he could be seen posing in a stylish outfit.

The swashbuckling batter's fans showered the post with a lot of love. At the time of writing, it has garnered over 8 lakh likes and 10 thousand comments. However, the comment which grabbed a lot of attention was Yuvraj's funny remark.

Abhishek captioned the post:

"City lights 🌃."
Suggesting that he was paying close attention to Abhishek, Yuvraj wrote:

"I've got my eyes on you 🤨 Mr Frank."
Screenshot of Yuvraj Singh&#039;s comment on Abhishek Sharma&#039;s Instagram post.
Screenshot of Yuvraj Singh's comment on Abhishek Sharma's Instagram post.

It is worth mentioning that Yuvraj Singh has played a significant role in Abhishek Sharma's success. The former cricketer has worked very closely with the 25-year-old as his mentor.

Abhishek has been in scintillating form in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. The southpaw is the highest run-scorer of the edition currently, amassing 248 runs across five innings at a stunning strike rate of 206.66.

India have already qualified for the final. Ahead of the summit clash, they take on Sri Lanka in the final Super Fours fixture. The match will be played in Dubai on Friday, September 26.

"Our bowlers won us the game" - Yuvraj Singh on India's 41-run win over Bangladesh in 2025 Asia Cup

India clinched a 41-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Fours of the 2025 Asia Cup on Wednesday, September 24. After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue registered 168/8 in 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma was the top performer with the bat, scoring 75 runs off 37 balls. Yuvraj Singh praised the opening batter for his performance in the clash, while also lauding Indian bowlers for defending the score.

Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah took two scalps apiece. Hardik Pandya contributed 38 runs from 29 balls with the bat and remained wicketless.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 127 in 19.3 overs. Yuvraj wrote on X after India's win:

"Strong opening partnership set the tone for the game . However I feel our bowlers won us the game. Well bowled @Jaspritbumrah93 @imkuldeep18 & #varunchakravarthy Good all around performance by @hardikpandya7 and none the less well played @OfficialAbhi04."

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will square off in the 2025 Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

