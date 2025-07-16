"I've heard rumors" - Former India cricketer urges Jasprit Bumrah to be available for must-win ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah's availability is a must for Team India in their crucial fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. England currently lead the five-match series 2-1, courtesy of their wins at Headingley and Lord's.

Bumrah was rested for the second Test as part of his workload management. Reports suggest that the fast bowler is likely to play in just three matches of the series.

Dasgupta mentioned he has heard that Bumrah could be rested for the fourth Test and directly feature in the final fixture. He, however, emphasized that India will need their premier pacer in the must-win encounter.

Speaking to Star Sports, Dasgupta said:

"Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test, absolutely yes. I've heard rumors that the plan for him was to play in the first, third and fifth Tests. But now, when India are 1-2 behind, the fourth Test becomes very, very crucial. You would definitely want the world's best bowler to play. There is an eight-day gap between the two Tests. It remains to be seen whether the fifth Test is still relevant after the fourth Test, but the relevance of the fourth Test is considerable."

It is worth mentioning that Jasprit Bumrah has been in stunning form in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He has two five-wicket hauls to his name in as many Tests. Overall, he has bagged 12 wickets across four innings at an average of 21.

Meanwhile, India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the recently concluded third Test at Lord's, London. The hosts successfully defended a 193-run target in the fourth innings to clinch a thrilling victory.

"You don't need to play the home series" - Anil Kumble's suggestion to Jasprit Bumrah ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India head coach Anil Kumble opined that Jasprit Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests of the England tour. He remarked that the 31-year-old's workload can be managed by resting him for the upcoming two-match home Test series against West Indies.

Speaking to JioHostar, the Indian spin legend said (via NDTV):

"I would certainly, if I'm a part of that group, I would certainly push Bumrah to play the next game because that's crucial. If he doesn't play and then you lose the Test match, that's it. The series is done and dusted.

"I think Bumrah should play both the Test matches. I know he said, 'I'm only going to play three'. We have a long break after this. You don't need to play the home series. You can take a break if you want. But Bumrah should be playing the next."

The fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is set to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27.

