“I’ve never seen him being that emotional” - Ritika Sajdeh reveals different side to Rohit Sharma the father

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh revealed a different side of Rohit the father during their recent appearance on a talk show. The two appeared on 'Who's The Boss', a talk show hosted by former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra.

Ad

On the show, Ritika spoke about a different side of Rohit Sharma that she saw related to their kids. The couple have two kids, a daughter named Samaira, and a son named Ahaan.

Ritika revealed that Rohit gets emotional about both the kids and anything related to them.

"Since Sammy (Samaria), that's a side even I saw. Because I have never seen him being that emotional before, actually with both the kids. He is super super emotional about anything related to them. Like even people who say her name wrong upsets him like deep down like he's been insulted that you did not say her name properly," she revealed.

Ad

Trending

Watch the clip from the show posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rohit Sharma vacationing with family in Abu Dhabi

Rohit Sharma was last seen playing in the recently concluded IPL 2025 season for the Mumbai Indians (MI). The right-handed batter scored 418 runs from 15 matches with four half-centuries and a top-score of 81. MI made it to the playoffs but lost in the second qualifier.

Post the IPL 2025 season, Rohit, with his wife Ritika, their kids, and other family members, left for a vacation to Abu Dhabi has has been seen spending quality time with them.

Ad

The star cricketer also posted a picture on his Instagram handle, where he could be seen having dinner during his vacation with Ritika, daughter Samaira, and other family members.

Ad

Rohit Sharma had announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour. Having led India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup, he had also announced his retirement from T20Is. Therefore, the star batter will now be seen playing only the ODI format for India and the IPL.

The Indian team is set to play an ODI series in August against Bangladesh and Rohit will likely next be seen in action during the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news