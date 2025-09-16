“I’ve never seen such shot-making in international cricket” - World Cup-winning star’s brutal remark on Pakistan after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal slammed Pakistan's shoddy showing against the Men in Blue during the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025. The Salman Ali Agha-led side were no match against their arch-rivals as they slumped to a tame seven-wicket defeat at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan lost their first two wickets in the space of a couple of overs against the new ball. Things only went downhill for the team as the batters looked hapless against the Indian spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

Pakistan imploded in the middle-overs to be reduced to 83-7 at one stage. They failed to read the spinners, and struggled to build partnerships on the back of some poor shot selection at times.

Madan Lal highlighted the difference in level between Indian cricket and Pakistan cricket. The BCCI have emerged to be the fulcrum of world cricket with a world-class team across formats to create a new legacy, while PCB are still struggling for stability, with the problems only increasing in number.

“Just look at the BCCI. It’s a multi-million industry now, taking Indian cricket to unprecedented heights. They focus on bettering infrastructure, creating a competitive environment by conducting India A matches, and whatnot. And that’s why our team’s standard is so high." he told News 18.

“Look at Pakistan. Jaisa wo khele hain… unmein talent hi nahi hai (They lack talent big time). I’ve never seen such shot-making in international cricket. Complete lack of skill," he added.

India and Pakistan could cross paths again in the Asia Cup 2025 if the latter progresses into the Super 4 stage as the second-ranked team in Group A.

"Bring the Asia Cup home" - Madan Lal urges India to defend title to make a perfect statement

Team India entered the Asia Cup 2025 campaign as firm favorites, and their recent performances have certainly lived up to expectations. The tean are on the lookout to reclaim the T20 version of the trophy after missing out in 2022.

“Play the game the way it should be played. Keep your spirits high. Play hard and win it. Bring the Asia Cup home," he concluded.

Team India will play their final group stage encounter against Oman on Friday, September 19, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

