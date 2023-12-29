"I couldn't walk for the first three or four weeks"- KL Rahul narrates inspirational India comeback after major injury

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's dream of representing India in the 2023 World Cup was in danger when he snapped his quadriceps muscle during the IPL 2023 season while fielding.

There was already enough pressure on Rahul's spot in the team as he was having a poor IPL season with the bat and had also been dropped from the Test team in the series against Australia.

Speaking to Star Sports, KL Rahul explained just how difficult it was for him mentally as well as physically to ensure he was fit in time for the 2023 World Cup. He said:

"During all of this time, I knew there was pressure to come back and all of that, but I had such a bad event that happened in my life that everything else seemed like, okay, it doesn't, really matter. Everything else seemed smaller compared to, tearing your quadriceps and going through surgery."

He further added:

"I couldn't walk for the first three or four weeks. I was on the walker and, then slowly started building myself up during all that time. I don't think it's possible to make it in time for the World Cup. That's what the surgeon told us as well. He said it will take five months from the time of surgery."

KL Rahul on his mindset during recovery

KL Rahul also understood that he couldn't come straight into India's World Cup squad and that he had to prove his fitness and form before the showpiece event. He claimed that he took it one day at a time and refrained from getting anxious over his future.

On this, Rahul stated:

"The surgery happened in May, so that meant I'd come back just in time for the World Cup, but also, I know how things work, right? You can't just come straight back into the World Cup. The team wants you to play a few more games before that, just so that they get confidence, so that you get confidence. All of that time I was like, okay, I'm just going to take it as it comes. I can't be stressed."

KL Rahul scored a hundred on comeback against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and hasn't looked back ever since. After a stellar 2023 World Cup, Rahul also led his team to an ODI series win in South Africa and smashed his eighth Test hundred in Centurion.

