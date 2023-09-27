"I don't want to be part of this dirty game"- Tamim Iqbal makes shocking revelations about reports on his World Cup 2023 snub

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal was once again the center of a controversy as he claimed that he was denied being a part of the World Cup squad as he wanted to stay away from the 'dirty game'.

There were reports circling that Tamim was dropped because he had allegedly told the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that he wouldn't be fit enough to play all games in the World Cup.

However, in a video posted on Facebook, Tamim Iqbal opened up about how a senior BCB official tried to convince him to not play in the first World Cup game and then settle into the middle order, a position where the opener had never batted in international cricket.

On this, Tamim Iqbal said:

"I am playing in the same position for last 17 years and I never batted at three or four. If I was batting at three or four and later my batting position was changed up and down, in that case it could be adjusted. But I don't have any experience batting at three and four position. Certainly I did not take it well. I was feeling that I am forced in lot of areas willingly, like it is going well let's do something new [to irritate him]. That is what I was feeling."

He further added:

"At that point I said that if you are thinking like this then don't send me because I don't want to be part of this dirty game. Later I have a spoken a lot with him that I don't want disclose in this platform and I want it remain between the two of us. Still I told him that if these things happen don't keep me because I don't want to be part these dirty things."

Tamim Iqbal claimed that he was never injured

The BCB selection panel, after announcing the squad, claimed that Tamim Iqbal was left out of the squad as he was injured. However, Tamim claimed that while he was experiencing pain in his back, he was expecting to be fully fit for the first World Cup game and had no injury whatsoever.

Tamim Iqbal believes he had completely recovered from the back injury and stated:

"According to the physio report, my condition was explained... like there was pain after the first game and there was pain after the second game and he is available for selection for the game on the 26th but medical department felt if I take rest we travel on the 27th... We have a practice game on 28 [29] and another one on 1st or 2nd and if I play the second practice game. If I take rest now and play the second practice game, I will have enough rest and overall I will have 10-week rehab and will be in good position to play the first game."

He further claimed:

"There was nowhere written [in the physio report] that I would be available for five matches or and cannot play and things like that. I am not denying that I had pain and basically this is what happened. I think what is coming in the media...about my injury or that I'm available for five matches... I don't think it is largely responsible for my not going into the World Cup because I was not injured till now, there can be pain but I was not injured."

Only time will tell whether Bangladesh will be able to shield themselves from the distraction caused by the whole saga and whether they can show improved performances in the World Cup.