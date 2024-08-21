"I would want him to play for two-three more years" - Newly appointed BCB President Faruque Ahmed on Tamim Iqbal 

Newly elected Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed has expressed his desire to see veteran player Tamim Iqbal represent the nation for a couple of years at least. The opening batter's last appearance for Bangladesh came during the ODI series against New Zealand at home prior to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Tamim announced his retirement from international cricket in July 2023, ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup. The player was talked out of retirement by some senior figures, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.

However, Tamim Iqbal has not played much cricket since reversing his retirement decision, and even withdrew from the squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup after a reported rift with Shakib Al Hasan.

In the first press conference after taking over as BCB president, Faruque Ahmed remarked that he would have a conversation with Tamim Iqbal regarding a potential return to the first team.

Trending

"I will have to talk to him [Tamim]. He is a very sensible boy. I feel that he is one of the best from Bangladesh. Personally, if you ask me, I would want him to play for two-three more years. But me wanting that doesn't mean it will happen. We will have to see what his fitness is like," Faruque told the media.

Tamim Iqbal retired from T20Is in 2022, while his last red-ball appearance came against Ireland in early 2023. The BCB president admitted that playing Test cricket might prove to be difficult for Tamim at his age, but is optimistic about the opener featuring in ODIs for the foreseeable future.

"We have to see the format that the relevant department is regarding these matters. Tests maybe difficult but it's good if it's ODIs. Whatever he does, it's good if he can play and if he can't play then if he comes to the board I will be very happy. He has leadership qualities and if guys like him come [to the board] we can do something good," Faruque added.

The former skipper has been playing domestic cricket in his time away from international cricket. He played in the Dhaka Premier League in May for the Prime Bank Cricket Club.

"Even if I play, I may have to bat down the order" - Tamim Iqbal on the rift that led to his withdrawal from international cricket

After reversing his retirement, Tamim Iqbal was expected to play a huge role in the 2023 ODI World Cup in the subcontinent with his experience. However, with Bangladesh looking to try out youngsters at the top of the order, the veteran was asked to bat in the middle order.

"The person on the other side of the line told me that I might be dropped for the Afghanistan game [Bangladesh's first in the World Cup], and even if I play, I may have to bat down the order," Tamim Iqbal said in a Facebook video.

The issue escalated when Shakib Al Hasan accused his fellow senior for being childish and not thinking about the team first.

"Someone like Rohit Sharma built his career from No. 7 to opener, scored 10,000-plus runs. If he sometimes bats at No 3 or 4, would it be a big problem? It is totally childish. It is my bat, I will play. No one else can play. A player should bat at any position for the team. Team first," Shakib Al Hasan said Dhaka-based TV channel T-Sports after Tamim's claims.

The entire saga ended up having an adverse consequence on Bangladesh's World Cup campaign as they finished with only two wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️