"I want to see Pakistan win the World Test Championship in my career" - Azhar Ali

Pakistan Test batsman Azhar Ali has revealed his desire to see Pakistan win the World Test Championship (WTC) at least once during his career. He opined that the Test format is the pinnacle of the sport and continues to enthrall fans with thrilling contests.

At a virtual media conference ahead of Pakistan's Test series against West Indies, Azhar Ali spoke about the WTC and the challenges Pakistan might encounter in the upcoming series. He said:

"The ICC World Test Championship is a valuable addition and has helped make this format more competitive. I want to see Pakistan win the Test championship in my career. Test cricket is the pinnacle format and this format is still entertaining fans around the globe. Fans in Australia, England, and New Zealand still wait for a Test match."

"A Caribbean tour is never an easy one and we are preparing for the challenges ahead here in Guyana. The West Indies have a good bowling line-up but our batters are in a good shape. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are in good knick and they have shown their pedigree in the white-ball matches leading up to the Tests. Among the Test batters, Abid Ali and Fawad Alam are also performing consistently from the last couple of series," added Azhar Ali.

"I think it is very important to start the new cycle of WTC on a winning note" - Pakistan's Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali stressed upon the importance of starting well in a tournament like the WTC. He also applauded the West Indies attack comprising Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, and Alzarri Joseph as a good bowling unit.

Azhar Ali feels the West Indies bowlers will provide a tough challenge to Pakistan's batsmen in the upcoming Test series. He said:

“I think West Indies have a good bowling attack, especially the seam attack. I think that it will be a good challenge for us batsmen but we have performed well against them in the past and will try to do well in the upcoming series as well."

“I think it is very important to start new cycle of the WTC on a winning note. Last time we saw that if a team gets a lead, that brings other teams under pressure. I think it is a great opportunity for us, now that we have a home series against Bangladesh as well. We will try to avail the opportunity. West Indies has always been a tough series. In these conditions, they always trouble the visiting sides. But we will try to play to our full potential and utilize our last experiences here,” Azhar Ali concluded.

